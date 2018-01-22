[Syonyk] read that you could solder a few wires to a TEC-06 battery capacity tester, connect it to a TTL serial adapter, and it would interface with some Windows software via a serial port. You can buy it already enabled for serial, but since he had the non-connected version, he was interested in trying it. Not only did it work, but he took the time to reverse engineer the protocol and made a detailed write up about his findings and how he attacked the problem.
Around here, we never need an excuse to reverse engineer anything. But [Synonyk] mentions that he didn’t like using Windows-only software from China. If he wants it on Linux, or if Windows compatibility breaks with a new version, or if the software has spyware in it, he wants to be able to continue using the device. Of course, he also admits — and we get it — that he just enjoys doing it, too.
His first step was to locate the CPU’s datasheet and validate that the pin he’d read about looked like it could be serial data. It was. Then he verified that serial data was coming out with an oscilloscope. That means the serial and non-serial devices likely have exactly the same firmware, and the non-serial device just doesn’t have the components to connect to the port.
After that, he pulled out a better scope, some Windows-based serial port sniffing software, and started working the puzzle. Once he had an idea of the port’s configuration, he moved to Linux where he found how painful it is to set a non-standard baud rate like 128,000 with even parity. He then worked out the protocol and wrote code to push out a CSV file with the data.
This reminded us of when an oddly familiar guy hacked the MHS-5200A protocol for many of the same reasons. With so much electronics from China getting hacked like this, you almost wish they’d save us the trouble and publish the specifications. Then again, what fun is that?
One thought on “Reverse Engineering the TEC-06 Battery Tester”
> … Around here, we never need an excuse to reverse engineer anything.
> But [Synonyk] mentions that he didn’t like using Windows-only software from China. …
>
reverse engineering is useful for Non-China software and hardware as well.
I had to learn how to capture I2C traffic from Raspberry Pi 2B to Raspberry cameras v1 and v2 with Salea Logic Analyzer first:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?f=43&t=109137&start=250#p1237647
Luckily always when I did run into a dead end road, I got help from a Raspberry engineer who is bound by NDAs.
By reverse engineering I was able to enhance Raspberry v1 camera (5$ from China) from maximal 90fps to 360fps, 665fps and finally 750fps — really nice for just 5$. Here you can see how to measure the power frequency of German power network (50Hz) by taking a 600fps video and repeating pattern all 600/(50*2)=6 frames!
https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?f=43&t=109137&p=1243064#p1243594
Lately I captured all the missing modes 1-7 for Raspberry v2 camera, which @6by9 has just taken into raspiraw master branch as well:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?f=43&t=109137&p=1262879#p1262879
While v2 camera has a crypto chip inside in order to avoid cheap China clones (like the 5$ v1 camera), capturing raw Bayer frames with up to 120fps does not need to talk to crypto chip at all …. ;-)