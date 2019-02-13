What grew out of a university research project is finally becoming real silicon. RISC-V, the ISA that’s completely Big-O Open, is making inroads in dev boards, Arduino-ish things, and some light Internet of Things things. That’s great and all, but it doesn’t mean anything until you can find RISC-V cores in actual products. The great hope for RISC-V in this regard looks to be Western Digital, manufacturers of storage. They’re going to put RISC-V in all their drives, and they’ve just released their own version of the core, the SweRV.
Last year, Western Digital made the amazing claim that they will transition their consumption of silicon over to RISC-V, putting one Billion RISC-V cores per year into the marketplace. This is huge news, akin to Apple saying they’re not going to bother with ARM anymore. Sure, these cores won’t necessarily be user-facing but at least we’re getting something.
As far as technical specs for the Western Digital SweRV core go, it’s a 32-bit in-order core, with a target implementation process of 28nm, running at 1.8GHz. Performance per MHz is good, and if you want a chip or device to compare the SweRV core to (this is an inexact comparison, because we’re just talking about a core here and not an entire CPU or device), we’re looking at something between a decade-old iPhone or a very early version of the Raspberry Pi and a modern-ish tablet. Again, an inexact comparison, but no direct comparison can be made at this point.
Since Western Digital put the entire design for the SweRV core on Github, you too can download and simulate the core. It’s just slightly less than useless right now, but the design is proven in Verilator; running this on a cheap off-the-shelf FPGA dev board is almost a fool’s errand. However, this does mean there’s progress in bringing RISC-V to the masses, and putting Open cores in a Billion devices a year.
20 thoughts on “Western Digital Releases Their RISC-V Cores To The World”
Very nice! Hopefully this will creep its way into other things over time.
It’s funny how ARM, who used to be the disruptive player, are now on the other end of the equation. ARM will need to morph into something other than vendor of CPU IP to survive. Also interesting to see how the “Libre” movement started many years ago is having profound effects in the market, I guess that was the intent of Stallman et al.
Yeah right, dream on. RISC-V is hardly the only architecture around, if you really want to get rid of license costs, stuff like Z80, MCS51, MIPS, OpenRISC and plenty of other ISAs are available for chip vendors, with actually shipping silicon. Doesn’t look like ARM is exactly dying, despite of all that.
BTW, there is nothing “libre” about the actual RISC-V chips (except maybe the SiFive reference designs) – the ISA may be open and royalty free but that doesn’t mean that the actual silicon that the companies are making with it is. When it comes to embedded stuff, the core being open means very little – that only matters for implementing stuff like compilers. What matters a lot more is the peripherals around that core and specific implementation that governs stuff like energy consumption, for ex. Try to ask Western Digital for the sources for their chips (not just the core, which is on Github – and even that is just WD’s good will, they didn’t have to publish it, RISC-V license doesn’t require it), you will see how far you get …
Another big problem that will hamper RISC-V is fragmentation – ARM has the huge advantage that the cores are standardized, regardless of vendor. So if you compile something for Cortex M3 (for ex), it will work on any other Cortex M3 (modulo peripheral access) – one compiler per architecture is enough. RISC-V allows arbitrary non-standard ISA extensions which will require specific tooling support.
ARM is not going anywhere any time soon, especially on the high end market. It is certainly good to have viable competition but a little less of the uncritical hype and cool-aid would help here.
I have yet to see how this will benefit the average user. Will the RISC-V be cheaper in production? Will the design tools be somehow better than they are for existing architectures? Will the computations-per-watt be better? The benefit of open source software is that anyone can take it, modify it, and use it…with only a tiny investment in an average laptop computer. Who will be able to spend enough money to tweak, improve or otherwise modify an actual processor chip? These chips will continue to be built by a handful of vendors and they almost certainly will not release their masks as open-source IP, so the physical chips will not be open-source. And trying to create a competitive processor chip from perfectly good Verilog is still an enormous task.
“Who will be able to spend enough money to tweak, improve or otherwise modify an actual processor chip?”
That’s a good question. There are some people trying to make silicon more available to small users, e.g. https://www.crowdsupply.com/chips4makers/retro-uc. Obviously the unit price can not compete with mass produced silicon, and the design costs would need to be shared in a “group buy”. People use OSS because it is basically free as in beer, OSH will always be not free beer.
In practice, almost no one modifies Android and loads it onto their phone. Does that mean Open Source phone software has made no difference for users?
Android is just one example of open-source software but it is a good comparison to the RISC-V hype. In both cases the fact that the software/hardware is “open-source” has very little value for the average person. I certain did not suggest that “open-source” is a bad idea…it’s a great idea…but just because something is open-source doesn’t make it necessarily the “next great thing”. Your retro-uc example is also instructive…for only $42 I can get a cloned processor (with no peripherals!) from the last century.
I am not sure where the idea that “RISC-V is a benefit to the average user” came from, that seems to be your assumption. No one has said it would ?
Did you read the first comment on this post, from Jeff? You might also look some of Brian Benchoff’s other posts about how “RISC is going to change the world” (https://hackaday.com/2019/02/04/openisa-launches-free-risc-v-vegaboard/) as if the RISC-V was going to start some kind of revolution? As if RISC was a brand new idea in 2018?
Even for nonaverage RISC-V is still dealing with market inertia. And when it does reach average it’s going to be the same situation, “pick any one” that’s current.
Benefit to average users. I would guess western digital made the move because it reduces cost. Hard drive processors are not the power issue here. It’s the moving parts.
I read the WD press release linked above, and I don’t see any specific claims that it will reduce costs, either to WD or to consumers. And WD has not actually done anything yet…they announced “plans to transition” in the future. As far as I can tell, their actual plan is to outsource software and hardware development by “leveraging” the open-source community.
Some of the benefits of risc-v (per some PDFs a few years back when rocket and hurricane were published) were that comparable performance could be achieved with 14% less silicon, and does not share ARM’s heavy penalty switching in out of compressed instructions. The lack of license costs and smaller size makes it attractive for giving things more power than a microcontroller for minimal increase in cost. I seem to recall WD and Samsung mentioning using them for hardware encryption and Nvidia using them for resource management in their GPUs and possibly to replace the FPGA in use for G-Sync.
TL;DR consumer gets more features for less
Note that I referred to “the average user”, not to large companies like Nvidia. I’ll believe it when I can by a RISC-V processor from DigiKey or Mouser that has comparable performance to an ARM or AVR or whatever at a lower cost. Shrinking the CPU silicon by 14% may not make much difference when you add cache and memory management functions, and I wonder if the lack of a license fee may be swamped by the increased unit cost due to low volume production, or the increased software development cost due to a lack of mature tools.
TL;DR Consumer product vendors shave a few cents, little value to the hackaday community
‘It’s just slightly less than useless right now’ sounds like it is more useless than useless. Just like how my comment is useless and waste of data
Well I was thinking that Cisco already use RISC-V in some of its products
I dont think we need another architecture, open or not.
The market today is totaly dominated by ARM and Intel.
To keep the price down, lets keep it that way.
Um, is this a troll?
I’m honestly finding it hard to tell the trolling from real commenters today. Perhaps that is just normal Hackaday and I never noticed before.
I understand the sentiment – standardization cuts costs and annoyance. On the other hand, two is definitely too few. There is plenty of room for some specialty architectures – IBM’s POWER comes to mind if for no other reason than the single threaded execution speed. TMS430 makes ARM look positively power hungry. Various DSPs do one thing well, but man do they do it well. And I fear the last 360/370/390/Zseries engineer’s parents haven’t been born yet, for compatibility reasons I must begrudgingly admit.
I am curious to where Risc-V goes in the future.
Though, I wouldn’t be surprised it stays mostly in system controller type of applications.
And the open source part of it likely isn’t all that important, considering how there are other open source ISAs on the market.
In the end, it will likely aid fairly well in the development cycle of larger projects, like Hard Drive and SSD controllers in western digital’s case, probably some network chipsets for companies like Cisco, or on board management for GPUs in Nvidia’s case.
I don’t suspect that it will replace existing architectures like ARM, X86, “Power PC” (discontinued, to my knowledge, but IBM still has their Z architecture for main frame computers), and various other architectures that most people likely never heard of, but are still catered towards specifications that are important in their respective domains.
But regardless to most of that, the most important part of an architecture (open source or not) is that one can get a comprehensive guide in how to develop for the platform, what creature comforts it has, and how its wants its data served. (And of cores if it is little or big endian.) And the Risc-V community to what I have seen does provide a decent chunk of documentation.
PowerPC lives on as the POWER9. I say “lives on”, there are a handful of different instructions, but they’re really, really close. PowerPC was a branch off of POWER, eons ago. Also there are embedded versions of the PowerPC that were big in telecom and as engine management computers in cars – there may still be.
At one point, Zseries and POWER shared some very small functional blocks on the dies, probably with some minor tweaks. I doubt it’s fair to say there’s much at all in the way of commonality, but it seems like maybe some parts of the “level somethingorother” (L3?) cache may have been shared. I honestly can’t remember now.