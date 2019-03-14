Drilling holes is easy; humans have been doing it in one form or another for almost 40,000 years. Drilling really tiny holes in hard materials is more challenging, but still doable. Drilling deep, straight holes in hard materials is another thing altogether.
Luckily, these days we have electric discharge machining (EDM), a technique that opens up all kinds of possibilities. And just as luckily, [Ben Krasnow] got his hands on some EDM gear to try out, with fascinating results. As [Ben] explains, at its heart EDM is just the use of a small arc to ablate metal from a surface. The arc is precisely controlled, both its frequency via an arc controller, and its location using CNC motion control. The arc controller has always been the sticking point for home EDM, but the one [Ben] tried out, a BaxEDM BX17, is squarely aimed at the small shop market. The whole test platform that [Ben] built has a decidedly home-brew look to it, with a CNC gantry rigged up to a water tank, an EDM drill head spinning the drill rods slowly, and an airless paint gun providing high-pressure process fluid. The video below shows that it works remarkably well nonetheless.
While we’re certainly keen to see [Ben]’s promised videos on EDM milling and cutting, we doubt we’ll line up to shell out €2,950 for the arc controller he used. If you have more courage than money, this mains-powered EDM might be a better fit.
Thanks to [Måns Almered] for the tip.
2 thoughts on “[Ben Krasnow] Drills Really Small Holes with Electricity”
You had me at “Small Hole”..
I run 2 Aggie Charmilles ram EDMs everyday for my day job, working with H13 tool steel in a die making shop. They are running right now while I’m on lunch.
Because they are very thick dies up to 10 in thick, they need ejector pin holes often 6 to 7″ deep, and straight to sub 0.001″.
We do this using graphite electrodes with a special system for EDM called 3R. I can’t explain fully how it works because that’s proprietary, but I can tell you since I am literally doing this right now the key to getting straight holes is straight electrodes. Indicate your electrode in the machine you cut it on true with however it goes into your spindle, cutting them between centers helps, hint hint. Make sure you indicate them again in place in the spindle of the EDM before you run it.
The other thing that is critical to getting a straight hole is using multiple electrodes all perfectly straight. Electrode wear accounts for a lot of the error in making straight holes. They will always be tapered smaller at the bottom of the hole unless you use multiple electrodes, at least 2. I use 3 when I need it near perfect, but I use graphite. Other materials, such as cuprotungsten, wear far less.
Last bit of advice I can give is flushing is critical. You need fresh oil across the electrode if possible through the piece you are burning, and there are various ways of doing this, depending on the setup of your EDM and how it uses Flushing for the dielectric oil. a hollow electrode with cleverly ported holes might help, if its a blind hole. The pressure of the oil flow is also critical to keeping straightness. Too much is bad, too little is bad.
Thats as much as I can say, hope it helps someone. 3R is something you might be able to look up. Its a system for setting up professional machines, but it might give you some ideas. I myself would really like an EDM for home use so I will be checking this model out now. Cool stuff!