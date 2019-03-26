The typical machine tool you’ll find in a workshop has a base and frame made of cast iron or steel. These materials are chosen for their strength, robustness and their weight, which helps damp vibrations. However, it’s not the only way to make a machine tool. [John McNamara] has been working on a CNC mill with an epoxy base, with impressive results.
The build is one that could be readily achieved in any decently equipped makerspace. [John] used lasercut steel parts to construct the molds for the epoxy base, with some custom turned parts as well. The precision cut parts fit together with great accuracy, and with proper control of the casting process there is minimal post-processing of the final cast piece required. The mold is built with zero draft angle, and is designed to be taken apart to remove the finished pieces. By using steel, the same mold can be used many times, though [John] notes that MDF could be used for a one-off build.
The base is cast in epoxy, mixed with granite aggregate and sand to create a strong, heavy, and vibration damping material. There are also steel reinforcements cast in place consisting of threaded rods, and conduits for various electrical connections. After casting, [John] has spent much time measuring and truing up the mill to ensure the best possible results from the outset.
It’s an impressive build, that shows that building your own accurate machine tools is quite achievable with the right tools and knowledge. We’ve seen similar work before, too – epoxy really does make a great material for casting at home.
7 thoughts on “How To Build A Mill With Epoxy”
I’d like to know where people are getting epoxy. Locally, it’s crazy expensive (like $180 CAD for a half gallon). eBay and Amazon, it’s still at least $100 a gallon. Is there some secret Epoxy warehouse store that I’m not aware of?
No, I think everybody who does it splurges.
On second sought, that might be why they are often high quality: only the most motivated and prepared people do it, nobody want to waste that much money.
Oh yes, epoxy is ALWAYS expensive. If done right it can still be cost effective for your use case though. I know a lot of sculptors that swear by epoxy. If you really get into it though, you have to worry about bubbles, and have to deal with vacuum chambers or a vibration unit (like paint at home depot). Reynolds in Boston is a reasonable example: https://www.reynoldsam.com/product/epoxacast-650/ This is just one of the products, and $66/gallon is before shipping. So if you can find a local source it can be worth it to drive over.
The epoxy used in this project is ‘Megapoxy H’ which is about $100 for a 1gal jug, or a bit over $300 for a 5 gal pail. I estimate he used somewhere between 5-10 gallons of epoxy for the build (keep in mind that the machine is 80-90% granite so a gallon of epoxy goes a long ways) so he probably spent a bit over $500 for the epoxy. Not too bad for 500lbs of finished product!
I use MaxBond epoxy it’s about 60 USD a gallon and is in my opinion the best epoxy you can buy, they have many different formulations for different applications.
and it cost me 10 bucks for two small tubes