Autodesk Fusion 360 Hack Chat

Most of us have a collection of tools that we use for the various mechanical, electronic, and manufacturing tasks we face daily. But if you were asked to name one tool that stretches across all these spaces, Autodesk Fusion 360 would certainly spring to mind. Everyone from casual designers of 3D-printed widgets to commercial CNC machine shops use it as an end to end design solution, and anyone who has used it over the last year or so knows that the feature set in Fusion is expanding rapidly.

Matt, who goes by technolomaniac on Hackaday.io, is Director of Product Development for EAGLE, Tinkercad, and Fusion 360 at Autodesk. He’ll drop by the Hack Chat this week to discuss your questions about:

All the Autodesk design software components, from EAGLE to Fusion and beyond

Future plans for an EAGLE-Fusion integration

Support for manufacturing, including additive, CNC, and even mold making

Will there ever be “one design tool to rule them all?”

