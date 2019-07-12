Hackaday Podcast 026: Tamper-Proof Electronics, Selfie Drones, Rocket Fuel, Wire Benders, And Wizard-Level Soldering

Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams are back after last week’s holiday break to track down all of the hacks you missed. There are some doozies; a selfie-drone controlled by your body position, a Theremin that sings better than you can, how about a BGA hand-soldering project whose creator can’t even believe he pulled it off. Kristina wrote a spectacular article on the life and career of Mary Sherman Morgan, and Tom tears down a payment terminal he picked up in an abandoned Toys R Us, plus much more!
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 026 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- LineageOS Android Distribution
- nexmon a Bluetooth and WiFi toolbox for Nexus 5
- “One of these days, I’ve gotta get myself organizized”
- Ask Hackaday: What Are Your Apollo Memories?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- E-Book Reader Gets Page Turn Buttons, Is None The Wiser
- Build Your Own Selfie Drone With Computer Vision
- BGA Hand Soldering Uses Tombstone Resistor Technique, Demands Surgical Precision
- 2-minute BGA soldering demo video: Greg Davill on Twitter
- Lighting Tech Dives Into The Guts Of Laser Galvanometers
- DIY galvo drivers run this Laser Clock
- Hacked Calipers Make Automated Measurements A Breeze
- The Theremin Gets A Voice
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: