It’s safe to say that most of us have at least one Raspberry Pi hanging from a USB cable someplace, silently hammering away at some unglamorous task that you’d rather not do on a “real” computer. With as cheap as they are, it’s not like there’s a big concern about where it sets up shop. But if you’re like [Jeremy S. Cook] and want your $35 Linux computer to be a permanent member of the family, then his tips on turning an old PC into a gloriously overkill Pi NAS may be of interest.
The main component [Jeremy] salvages from the old Lenovo desktop PC is, obviously, the case itself. Stripped of its original components, the case gives him plenty of room to mount the Pi as well as a couple of hard drives and a powered USB hub. To prevent the bottom of the Raspberry Pi from shorting out against the metal computer case, he designed and 3D printed a mount for it. Everything else is held down with hook and loop fastener, making it quick and easy to move things around and make adjustments.
While it might not be strictly necessary, [Jeremy] also took the time to salvage the computer’s old heatsink. Being far too large to fit on the Pi as-is, he ran a line down the back of it with his mill and snapped it in half. He uses a bit of thermal tape to hold the bisected heatsink onto the Pi’s SoC, with a couple pieces of electrical tape to make sure it doesn’t short out on anything.
Raspberry Pi NAS builds are exceptionally popular, and we’ve seen more than we can count over the years. You can build one out of parts from IKEA, and if you don’t mind plastic, you can always 3D print the whole thing. If you really want to go minimal, you can even hang some files on the network with little more than a Pi Zero stuck into a USB port.
7 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi NAS Makes Itself At Home In Donor PC”
I watched the video to see what this “hook and loop fastener” was. Velcro everyone. It’s velcro.
Well, hook and loop is the generic term, Velcro is a trademark. At least for now, just ask Kleenex, Xerox, or (in the UK) Hoover!
Most likely a Pentium 4 Netvista/Thinkcentre chassis. I remember dismantling one last year.
Really impressed with how easily it came apart. I got the PC off-lease for ~$150 and it ran my CNC router for a while, so this is its third life.
Thanks for the great writeup Tom!
Or choose another SBC with a SATA connector. I discovered my router had one (mediatek SoC).
Now the Pi 4 is gonna seem like a speed monster compared to the 3 or 2, but in the real world it only has as much stones as a middling Pentium 4 or a first or second Gen Atom (N270, N470 ish) Middling Core 2s, even the stripped down Pentium versions are gonna be twice as fast. So unless your donor PC is busted, you gotta ask yourself if it’s gonna be like putting a Trabant engine in a Bugatti or not.
Now your 65nm Core 2 snarfing down a 100W or so might be a candidate for greenification of consumption if processing demands are going to be light, but quad atoms and laptop class sandybridge and later have been appearing in similar small form factor desktops and they’ll sip just 15W sweating their asses off, (Fully loaded) so likely to be comparable to Pi 4 consumption doing the same amount of work. However, they’re gonna be capable of 4x the work, or do things 4x as fast at least.
The difference in prices for surplus PCs is around the same as the cost of the Pi 4 between almost useless and lowish power and could still run windows 10. Meaning at the reseller places where you can always get one, not bulk selloffs and private sales, you could luck out and get one for $50 or less.
In conclusion I would not recommend paying market rates for a SFF box to case a Pi in, curb trash and dumpster diving are the way to go here. If you spend money on it (~$100) it’s highly likely you’re just going to make it slower by putting a Pi in it.