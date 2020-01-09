Spyware Discovered On All Samsung Phones

Samsung may have the highest-end options for hardware if you want an Android smartphone, but that hasn’t stopped them from making some questionable decisions on the software they sometimes load on it. Often these phones come with “default” apps that can’t be removed through ordinary means, or can’t even be disabled, and the latest discovery related to pre-loaded software on Samsung phones seems to be of a pretty major security vulnerability.
This software in question is a “storage cleaner” in the “Device Care” section of the phone, which is supposed to handle file optimization and deletion. This particular application is made by a Chinese company called Qihoo 360 and can’t be removed from the phone without using ADB or having root. The company is known for exceptionally bad practices concerning virus scanning, and the software has been accused of sending all information about files on the phone to servers in China, which could then turn all of the data it has over to the Chinese government. This was all discovered through the use of packet capture and osint, which are discussed in the post.
These revelations came about recently on Reddit from [kchaxcer] who made the original claims. It seems to be fairly legitimate at this point as well, and another user named [GeorgePB] was able to provide a temporary solution/workaround in the comments on the original post. It’s an interesting problem that probably shouldn’t exist on any phone, let alone a flagship phone competing with various iPhones, but it does highlight some security concerns we should all have with our daily use devices when we can’t control the software on the hardware that we supposedly own. There are some alternatives though if you are interested in open-source phones.
i said this years ago.
it’s a old problem.
Am I surprised? Not really. Am I disgusted? You bet. 😪
What? You predicted that a “storage cleaner” made by Qihoo 360 would be installed on Samsung smarthphones to spy on users for the Chinese regime?
Literally unbelievable! (~50% sarcasm)
What exactly did you say years ago?
Wow! China spying and stealing? Color me surprised. Next thing you know they will be helping Iran sell off extra depleted heavy metals to NK. Oh nevermind.
They have attacked me several times via remote exploits.
I am not even a important person at all.
Google spy me all the time.
And all my mails can be readed by NSA without ANY communication to me.
And if you’d read even the first reply on the reddit thread you linked you will have seen that Samsung Korea already responded, saying no data was being shared with 360. Please do additional research before blindly re-posting news. “It seems to be fairly legitimate at this point as well” is a baseless opinion and shouldn’t be included on an esteemed site such as Hackaday.
I wouldn’t necessarily trust a damage control press release from the company who stands to gain from quashing security concerns either. I’ll wait till the situation is verified one way or the other by multiple independent security research institutions.
Yeah, I would not trust a damage control press release from a company that has directly lied to people’s faces when engaging in damage control for their screwups.
Look at how Samsung behaved with the “Superbrick” scenario (defective eMMC firmware that would in certain circumstances crash and leave the chip unusable if issued a secure erase command) in 2012. Google forced them to fix their eMMC firmware screwups before the Galaxy Nexus could ship, but Samsung continued to ship defective eMMC in their own phones for months. They also went after a Google kernel developer for NDA violation for merely informing people of a known documented technical flaw that was bricking phones right and left. Much coverup, such wow.
I hope this may be a false alarm, but I would feel better if there were *no* Chinese made apps with System privledges on my phone. Definitely worth a closer look, later.
So the packet analyser was lying? Hmmm good luck with that press release…
Yup. Given Samsung’s history, when choosing between a damage control press release from them and Wireshark, sorry – I’ll trust Wireshark.
Samsung s7 fire: the risk is low
Samsung s7 fire: new battery will resolve this
Samsung s7 fire: forget it, we’re bricking all!
This makes me wonder what other phone makers are doing this. I’ll be taking a long, hard look at my cheap little LG phone.