Unfortunately not all consumers place high value on the security of their computers, but one group that tends to focus on security are businesses with a dedicated IT group. When buying computers for users, these groups tend to have higher demands, like making sure the Intel Management Engine (IME) has been disabled. To that end, Reddit user [netsec_burn] has outlined a pretty simple method to where “normal people” can purchase one of these IME-disabled devices for themselves.
For those unfamiliar with the IME, it is a coprocessor on all Intel devices since around 2007 that allows access to the memory, hard drive, and network stack even when the computer is powered down. Intel claims it’s a feature, not a bug, but it’s also a source of secret, unaudited code that’s understandably a desirable target for any malicious user trying to gain access to a computer. The method that [netsec_burn] outlined for getting a computer with the IME disabled from the factory is as simple as buying a specific Dell laptop, intended for enterprise users, and selecting the option to disable the IME.
Of course Dell warns you that you may lose some system functionality if you purchase a computer with the IME disabled, but it seems that this won’t really effect users who aren’t involved in system administration. Also note that this doesn’t remove the management engine from the computer. For that, you’ll need one of only a handful of computers made before Intel made complete removal of the IME impossible. In the meantime, it’s good to see that at least one company has a computer available that allows for it to be disabled from the factory.
7 thoughts on “Factory Laptop With IME Disabled”
Yes, more wallet-voting.
Great to see people being aware of their buying power.
It mentions it in the thread, but for those who also hate digging through Reddit you can also order laptops from system76 and purism that are better and cheaper than Dell’s stuff. Dunno why someone would want a Dell when those options exist.
They may want to run Windows?
Does windows not run on a computer with IME disabled? Bonkers.
They’re still using Clevo chassis aren’t they? How’s the quality these days? They used to be alright but less sturdy than a business grade laptop from Dell and the like plus spare part availability was not good.
No need to rely on the manufacturer, me_cleaner does the job for most devices
Do you know if it works with Macs? The page here: https://github.com/corna/me_cleaner/wiki/me_cleaner-status only specifies the chipset, but it’s not clear if a given OS may check for ME active.