Good news, everyone! Now you can have an ongoing existential crisis, every second of your ever-dwindling life with this personal life countdown timer.
Why would anyone want to be confronted by a count of the number of seconds left until you’ve made 80 trips around the sun? We can think of plenty of reasons not to, but creator [Jia Xun Chai] thought it would be somehow motivating to see the seconds tick irretrievably by while going about his life. Thus the idea for “Lifeclocc” came to be, with its ten seven-segment displays and Teensy to tally up and display the number of seconds left in a nominal 80-year life. A DS3231 RTC module keeps it on track between power-offs. It’s not clear what happens when you hit your 80th birthday; we assume it rolls over and starts counting up as you start playing in the bonus round. No word either on what happens should you croak with time left on the clock. Answer these questions and many more by building one yourself, or you can just wait for the Kickstarter.
It took [Jia Xun] three years to develop Lifeclocc, during which time his personal life clock decreased by 94,608,000 seconds. We will say that the finished product, with its matte-finish PCB, makes a handsome timepiece. Circuit sculptor [Mohit Bhoite] took a less-angsty stab at a similar clock, the cute appearance of which is no doubt intended to blunt the pain of impending doom.
8 thoughts on “Watch Your Life Tick Away With This Lifetime Countdown Clock”
“No word either on what happens should you croak with time left on the clock.” You get a refund.
It could be like the time estimate for windows copy that jumps all over the place until you croak.
Or they put in a small device that emits a poisonous gas when it counts down to 0.
Push a few buttons, launch Streethawk.
And he’ll smack straight into the doors, you forgot the slider Norman…
Just noticed what a hipster bike that was, had HID beams before they were cool.
We had a 64 Ford like that when I was in High School.
These clocks are not realistic because even if we just look at the average lifespan for a person at a given age, of a given sex, and in a specific country it does not take into account the fact that the rate of improvement in medical science’s ability to extend your lifespan is not a simple linear curve as it is accelerating. To be realistic you have to contemplate the possibility that the clock could slow down, or even run backwards eventually. That would be an interesting upgrade, use analysis of some med tech related metric to set the clock speed. Perhaps even add a geiger counter to add extra clock ticks due to radiation exposure, but even that is complex as small amounts may actually prevent cancer, and you’d need to take the radiation detector with you wherever you go. Then there is the other big factor, that you can control, your diet. So you see for it to be much more than a fantasy reference to a meme you have to start tracking every aspect of your life, which some people apparently do.
Could have saved a lot of driver chips by learning how to do multiplexed display.