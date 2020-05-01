Oil Wells Done Rube-Goldberg Style: Flatrods And Jerk Lines

The news is full of the record low oil price due to the COVID-19-related drop in demand. The benchmark Brent crude dipped below $20 a barrel, while West Texas intermediate entered negative pricing. We’ve all become oil market watchers overnight, and for some of us that’s led down a rabbit hole of browsing to learn a bit about how oil is extracted.
Many of us will have seen offshore oil platforms or nodding pumpjacks, but how many of us outside the industry have much more than a very superficial knowledge of it? Of all the various technologies to provide enlightenment of the curious technologist there’s one curious survivor from the earliest days of the industry that is definitely worth investigation, the jerk line oil well pump. This is a means of powering a reciprocating pump in an oil well not through an individual engine or motor as in the pump jacks, but in a system of rods transmitting power over long distances from a central location by means of reciprocating motion. It’s gloriously simple, which has probably contributed to its survival in a few small-scale oil fields over a century and a half after its invention.
The Birth of Jerk Lines
The industrialised oil industry as we know it has its roots in North America, and in particular Canada, in the second half of the 19th century. The first commercial oil wells were sunk in the 1850s, and in the early 1860s the first jerk line was installed by John Henry Fairbank, to supply multiple wells from a single central steam engine. A large horizontal eccentric wheel could supply push-pull jerk lines radiating out from it over distances of up to several miles suspended on swinging arms from wooden frames. This bite-sized history of the early petroleum business conceals a much earlier origin though, of flatrod power systems used for centuries in the mines of Europe to transfer power from water wheels to pumps and other machinery in shafts some distance away. Like the oilfield systems of the 1860s they could efficiently send this power over significant distances without costly maintenance, and they could do so against steep gradients such that mines did not have to be situated next to watercourses in valley bottoms to use them.
The few surviving oil fields that use jerk lines are dotted around the North American continent, and one surprise as an interested virtual tourist is how little online record they have attracted compared to some other industrial technologies. It seems that they were in active installation into the 1930s, but for example there are far more pictures on Wikimedia Commons of German and Swedish mining flatrod systems than there are of North American jerk line oil fields.
Another go-to source for older technology is the patent system, but unexpectedly compared to other oil extraction techniques there seems to be very little in the way of patent applications relating to them. It’s as though aside from a handful of YouTube videos to satisfy curious viewers they have passed almost unnoticed into their third century, supplying our space-age petrochemical and automotive dreams with an almost artisan feedstock. Their best description online comes courtesy of John Henry Fairbank’s great-grandson Charlie, still operating the family oil field in Oil Springs, Ontario, and in the two videos below explaining both their operation and his unique relationship with oil. If you live close to a jerk line oil field, make sure you see it and document it before it fades away.
Header image: Jerk line eccentric drive, Pennsylvania, USA. Nicely, John / Public domain.
7 thoughts on “Oil Wells Done Rube-Goldberg Style: Flatrods And Jerk Lines”
There is a little demonstration system at Coolspring Power museum ( http://coolspringpowermuseum.org/ ) located in Coolspring, PA. They are focused on the gas engines used for pumping a little later than this. They have an 800 HP Snow natural gas pumping engine that they run during their events. It’s really worth checking out if you are interested in this sort of thing and are within driving distance.
In a world of vertical sucker rods, I doubt anyone would think a horizontal version very original. Especially with prior art in mining.
Despite a keen interest in the history of the industry, I’d never heard of these during my career in the industry. The advent of cheap electric motors and rural electrification made them not economically attractive after the 30’s.
My favorite bit of oil patch technology is the production and refining in the interior of Myanmar. The drilling rig consists of a bamboo tripod, pulley, length of rope and a piece of pipe with a sharp edge on the bottom end. The pipe is raised up, dropped and this is repeated until the pipe is full. It’s then “tripped out” (hauled to the surface), the sediment pushed out and tripped back in. They drop baggies of water into the well to help soften the shale and get it to stick in the pipe.
The wells are shallow and stop producing after a short period. So they move over and drill another well. They even do “offshore” in lakes and rivers with bamboo platforms.
Lift is done with a typical bottom gate well bucket. The refineries are made of 55 gallon drums which distill off kerosene for lamps. The residue being burned to fire the distillation process. The transport system is young women carrying 5 gallon containers on their backs from the well head to the refinery. All very labor intensive.
There was a great article about it in the Oil and Gas Journal about 20 years ago with a pciture of a drilling rig on the front cover. I made a copy which I jealously guard. It was really cool.
I think that’s how Drake drilled his well in Pennsylvania.
I grew up with this stuff literally in my back yard. As late as the ’70s, many of the remaining oil fields in New York State’s Southern Tier were still powered by single-cylinder hit-or-miss engines. Lease operators would fit “barkers” to the exhaust stacks, each one with its own unique note, so that they could be monitored remotely. On a Saturday morning, you could hear several of them echoing across the valley.
CHOOK fuhfuhfuhfuh CHOOK fuhfuhfuhfuh CHOOK
The “barkers” idea sounds interesting, tuned hit or miss exhaust noises! Do you have any detail on these? A little preliminary searching hasn’t turned anything up (and/or my search terms are too generic)
One example of an earlier mining system is the famous Laxey Wheel:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laxey_Wheel
The motion is actually transmitted along a short railway to the pump rocker.