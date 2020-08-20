A typical bicycle computer from the store rack will show your speed, trip distance, odometer, and maybe the time. We can derive all this data from a magnet sensor and a clock, but we live in a world with all kinds of sensors at our disposal. [Matias N.] has the drive to put some of them into a tidy yet competent bike computer that has a compass, temperature, and barometric pressure.
The brains are an STM32L476 low-power controller, and there is a Sharp Memory LCD display as it is a nice compromise between fast refresh rate and low power. E-paper would be a nice choice for outdoor readability (and obviously low power as well) but nothing worse than a laggy speedometer or compass.
In a show of self-restraint, he didn’t try to replace his mobile phone, so there is no GPS, WiFi, or streaming music. Unlike his trusty phone, you measure the battery life in weeks, plural. He implemented EEPROM memory for persistent data through power cycles, and the water-resistant board includes a battery charging circuit for easy topping off between rides.
When you toss the power of a mobile phone at a bike computer, someone will unveil the Android or you can measure a different kind of power from your pedals.
2 thoughts on “Bike Computer Powers On Long After Your Legs Give Out”
I feel its worth pointing out e-paper isn’t particularly power efficient if you are rapidly changing the screen. Its real efficiencies come from having zero cost to maintain a static display, actually switching to a new image has a pretty high power requirement. So for this case not only would it be laggier with the slow update speeds of epaper screens it probably wouldn’t be an improvement on power consumption (though they can be driven rather fast for a while with some software tweaks and not all screens can do daylight readable without massive backlights).
Neat looking project. All it needs is the map holder behind it (otherwise having compass point references doesn’t seem very helpful to me) and logging the data to the almost certainly present smartphone (or timestamps on the data so it can be combined later) will give some great details about your ride.
Think this project does not use epaper for those reasons. Uses Sharp memory LCD.