Underwater exploration and research can be exceedingly dangerous, which is why remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are so commonly used. Operators can remotely command these small submersibles to capture images or collect samples at depths which would otherwise be unreachable. Unfortunately, such technology comes at a considerable price.
Believing that the high cost of commercial ROVs is a hindrance to aquatic conservation efforts, [Noeël Moeskops] has been developing an open source modular ROV he calls Aruna. Constructed largely from off-the-shelf components and 3D-printed parts, the Aruna promises to be far more affordable than anything currently on the market. Hopefully cheap enough to allow local governments and even citizens to conduct their own underwater research and observations.
More than just the ROV itself, Aruna represents an entire system for developing modular underwater vehicles. Whether you decide to build the boilerplate ROV documented and tested by [Noeël], or implement individual components into your own design, the project is a valuable source of hardware and software information for anyone interested in DIY underwater robotics.
One thought on “Aruna: An Open Source ROV For Affordable Research”
A bunch of unanswered questions – the wiring is presumably temporary, since it looks like it would be easily snagged on things, but that’s just a cabling thing. I didn’t see much information on sealing – how does he get the wires from electronics inside the pipe to outside, without leaking? Is the center pipe thing pressurized or not? The motors look like bare motors – that might be ok, but are they “salt water compatible” – particularly things like bearings.
Most of the small scale ROVs I’ve see repurpose things like bilge pumps, which are *designed* to be operated immersed in water.
I’d also be curious to know about thermal management – putting a bunch of stuff in a closed box, particularly stuff like motor speed controllers, could raise temperature issues (on the other hand, you’ve got an enormous water cooled heat sink to transfer heat to).
overall, it looks more like an “electronics” project than a “underwater robotics” project.