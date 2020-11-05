When [Scott Baker] found a Heathkit Hero Junior on eBay, he grabbed it. He had one as a kid, but it was long sold. The robot arrived with no electronics, so the first order of business is to give it some new modern brains including an ATMega328 and a Raspberry Pi. You can see the start of the project in the video below.
So far, you can see a nice teardown of the chassis and what’s left of the little robot’s drive system. This wasn’t the big Hero-1 that you probably remember, but it was still a pretty solid platform, especially for the time it was on the market.
[Scott] took over the project from the eBay seller. The original plan included some 3D printed parts to mount a web camera and some other sensors. If you’ve ever wanted to see someone characterize an unfamiliar stepper motor, this is your chance.
We don’t know what happened to the original electronics, but we do know that the original Hero Jr. had a 6808 CPU with a whopping 2 K of RAM and 32 K of ROM. You could upgrade to 24 K of RAM. The original also had an SC-01 speech synthesizer, along with sensors for light and sound. There was also a sonar sensor and two 6 V rechargeable batteries. For the advanced user, you could connect a serial port and use the BASIC cartridge.
By the end of the video, [Scott] could drive the thing around using a joystick. We are sure there’s more to come. Meanwhile, if you want to see the different models Heathkit made over eight years, check out the Old Robots Site. According to them, Heath sold 4,000 of these little monsters along with some 17,000 of the bigger siblings.
We’ve seen Hero upgrades before, of course. Heathkit is back, sort of, although we don’t think we’ll see the likes of the Hero family of robots again anytime soon.
3 thoughts on “Rebuilding A Hero (the Robot, Not The Sandwich)”
I want to see someone take one of the old Androbots and apply modern PID control to its drive so it won’t wobble fore and aft. The steeply pitched, conic section wheels with a heavy lead acid battery at the bottom of the bot give it passive stability. The engineers wanted the wheel angle even lower to further reduce wobble but were overruled because friction, wear, and power use would be higher.
Really cool! I wished these little robots had made it into our daily life. The 70s/80s were so advanced and open minded in some way or another. Kinda makes me sad that things didn’t catch on. It’s a bit like the stereoscophy or 3D/Virtual Reality trend from the late 80s/mid-90s, that vanished.
Nowadays things are so lame by comparison. Boring fashion, too much political correctness (gender speak etc), people take things too seriously/lack humor, can’t forgive, social cold, etc. I also miss quality (electronic) construction kits.
The stuff that’s advertised to kids currently is just cheap and very basic and doesn’t make fun. Older kits were even usable for school work or real work to some degree (photography kits, chemistry kits, optics/microscope sets etc). I hope that things get better again in the upcoming decade. :)
PS: The Hero was seen in an episode of Computer Chronicles! I can’t remember which one, though.
I wonder if anyone remembers a magazine series called, Real Robots, it was a bit too expensive and not very well planned, they actually ended up making changes to the design a few times throughout the series. There were two robots each robot ended up having sonar, one fixed sonar the other panning, LDRs, line following, bump sensors, even an optional flipper so it could play football. Various LEDs and a couple of 7 segment displays. Accessories like a fairly sophisticated remote control, an IR beacon ball and an IR goal. It seemed to be aimed at a young teenage audience, but there were a half dozen programming software CD-ROMs with mini games, including, state grids, graphical drag and drop flow logic, and a C like language, even basic code graphical simulation for some of the sensors.
No doubt it would be a pretty reasonable platform for a modern brain transplant.
