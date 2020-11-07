For as long as computers have been in the hands of programmers, they have offered frequent mildly tedious tasks that their operators have sought to automate. Who hasn’t written a shell script or a batch file that unites a string of commands into one just to save a bit of typing?
But even that effort can be reduced with a hardware add-on that ties the script to a physical control, and in this endeavor [Tomas] has created a beauty. His control panel project mimics the robust industrial panels of yesteryear with an array of metal buttons and toggle switches in a sturdy metal case sourced from an old KVM switch.
Behind the scenes are a pair of I/O extenders and a NodeMCU board, whose ESP8266 does the talking to the host computer on which a daemon awaits its call. Individual addressable LEDs next to each switch convey the state of operation, and the switches trigger useful operations such as connecting to a VPN. All the code is available in a handy GitHub repository, and you can see it in action in the video we’ve placed below the break.
We rather like the idea of a desktop control panel here at Hackaday, indeed this isn’t the first one we’ve brought you.
2 thoughts on “An Old-School Control Panel For Your Computer”
That panel reminds me of the bomb from the casino bombing in the 1980s. https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/d/db/Harveysbomb.jpg/800px-Harveysbomb.jpg
ok it works but it’s not really a beauty…
https://hackaday.io/project/159762-hardware-assembler-emui is getting closer :-)