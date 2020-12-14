One of the biggest challenges facing the aspiring blacksmith is procuring the tools of the trade. And that means tackling the unenviable task of finding a decent anvil. Sure, one can buy an ASO — anvil-shaped object — at Harbor Freight, but a real anvil is much harder to come by. So perhaps the beginner smith’s first build should be this railroad rail to anvil conversion.
Repurposing sections of rail into anvils is hardly a new game, but [The Other Finnish Guy]’s build shows us just how little is needed in terms of specialized tooling to pull this off. Other than a file, the bulk of the work is done by angle grinders, which are used to cut off the curved crown of the rail section, cut the shape of the heel, and rough out the horn. Removing that much metal will not be a walk in the park, so patience — and a steady supply of cutting wheels and sanding discs — is surely required. But with time and skill, the anvil hidden inside the rail can be revealed and put to use.
We have questions about the final result, like its lack of a hardy hole and the fact that the face isn’t hardened. We wonder if some kind of induction heating could be used to solve the latter problem, or if perhaps a hardened plate could be welded into the top to make a composite anvil. Still, any anvil is better than no anvil. More on the anatomy and physiology of these tools can be had in [Jenny List]’s article on anvils, and her whole excellent series on blacksmithing is highly recommended. [Jenny]’s not the only smith we have on staff, though — [Bil Herd] has been known to smite a bit too.
5 thoughts on “Railroad Rail Transformed Into Blacksmith’s Anvil With The Simplest Of Tools”
Might be enough to just cover the top surface with beads from hardfacing arc welding rods, then grind a smooth, level surface onto it.
Good enough for dozer blades and excavator buckets.
>lack of a hardy hole
It does have one, but it’s round. If it’s not square, does that make it not hardy enough?
This is obviously an arbitrarily shaped decorative piece. It also lacks a step at the base of the horn.
Is “The other Finnish Guy” a wink to “My Mechanics”?
>but a real anvil is much harder to come by
Harder to come by these days or just more expensive? Is there an anvil shortage?
Wasn’t sure if that’s a turn of phrase.
On the subject of hardened top surfaces, it’s worth pointing out that rails aren’t quite normal mild steel, they’re something harder. Possibly closer to spring steel? Which makes sense due to the stresses they take. I encountered a tale of how old rails were re-rolled into structural steelwork of some kind, which was much more difficult to cut than normal mild steel.
So it’s possible that a rail anvil might not need a hardened surface in the way a piece of mild steel would.
I’ve never worked on one, I must see if I can find someone who has one. The way it reacts to the hammer would tell me a lot about it.