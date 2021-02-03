Retrotechtacular: Design For Assembly, 1980s-Style

To get its engineers thinking about design for assembly back in the 1980s, Westinghouse made a video about a product optimized for assembly: the IBM Proprinter. The technology may be dated, but the film presents a great look at how companies designed not only for manufacturing, but also for ease of assembly.
It’s not clear whether Westinghouse and IBM collaborated on the project, but given the inside knowledge of the dot-matrix printer’s assembly, it seems like they did. The first few minutes are occupied by an unidentified Westinghouse executive talking about design for assembly in general terms, and how it impacts the bottom line. Skip ahead to 3:41 if talking suits aren’t your thing.
Once the engineer gets going on the printer, though, things get really interesting. The printer’s guts are laid out before him, ready to be assembled. What’s notably absent from the table are tools — the Proprinter was so well designed that the only tool needed is a pair of human hands. And they don’t have to be particularly dexterous hands, either — the design favors motions that are straight down, letting gravity assist the assembly process and preventing assemblers from the need to contort their bodies. Almost everything is held in place by compliant mechanisms built into the plastic parts. There are a few gems in the film, like the plastic lead screw that drives the printhead, obviating the need to string a fussy timing belt, or the unique roller that twists to lock onto a long shaft, rather than having to be pushed to its center.
We found this film which we’ve placed below the break to be very instructive, and the fact that a device as complex as a printer can be assembled in just a few minutes without picking up a single tool is pretty illustrative of the power of designing for assembly. Slick designs that can’t be manufactured at scale are all too common in this age of powerful design tools and desktop manufacturing, so these lessons from the past might be worth relearning.
Thanks to [The Free Thinker] for the tip.
7 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: Design For Assembly, 1980s-Style”
I wish this came out as a DIY kit!
Can anyone comment on the reliability of this printer once it entered the market? I’m curious of all that simplification had any impact on it’s long term function.
That power supply massive.
I worked as a repair tech at a Computerland store back in 1981. Sold and repaired lots of IBM gear. This video brought back lots of memories! They actually were a great little printer, and as easy to repair as that video would indicate. I really miss that kind of design.
Reminds me of the IBM PS / 2 Models 30 / 50 / 55SX / `70
You didn’t need to open the case for most repairs. To replace floppy drive: lift the blue tab at the bottom of the FDD, slide FDD out, insert ned one. Same with HDD and some other components.
I called them the Lego computer.
Just think of how easy modern computers could be. Of course people are approaching in the other direction with SBCs and adding onto that.
I loved the IBM ProPrinter! Rugged, simple, reliable. And that front slot for single-sheet feed was pure genius.
The old desktop IBM’s and HP’s from the mid-to-late 90’s were very easy, lots of molded spring tabs, relatively few fasteners that needed tools once you got the case open.
Many of the quasi-busisness HP desktops are still like that, They are popular in my extended family because they are so readily available at the big boxes. But they are so encumbered with bloatware when one goes bad I refuse to touch it for fear of breaking it on the software side by changing a driver or something.
I’ve always been impressed by the desktop Mac’s. Very few tools need in there, either.
I remember this printer design very well, but not for the right reasons!
We had very bad experiences with Proprinter II’s at my elementary school. The parts of plastic that held everything together got brittle over the years and would break, some of them had to put back together with hot melt glue, and the front panels and buttons were always failing for some reason. Wish I had one, they made some pretty awesome noises in my opinion.
