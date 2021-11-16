A criticism that we have leveled at the move from internal combustion vehicles to electric ones is that their expense can put them well beyond the range of the not-so-well-heeled motorist. Many of the electric vehicles we’ve seen thus far have been niche models marketed as luxury accessories, and thus come with a specification and list price to match. It’s interesting then to see a European report from LeasePlan looking at vehicle ownership costs which reveals that the total yearly cost of ownership (TCO) for an electric car has is now cheaper that comparable internal combustion vehicles across the whole continent in all but the fiercely competitive sub-compact segment.
TCO includes depreciation, taxes and insurance, fuel, and maintenance. Perhaps the most interesting story lies in electric cars progressing from being a high-depreciation, risky purchase to something you can sell on the second-hand market, even if they cost more up front. For example, the electric VW ID3 costs around $11,000 more than the comparable gas-powered VW Golf up front, but the higher resale price later offsets this and helps keep the TCO lower.
We’ve been following electric vehicles for a while now in the hope that an electric people’s car would surface, and have at times vented our frustration on the matter. It’s encouraging to see this particular trend as we believe it will encourage manufacturers to produce more accessible electric vehicles, especially given that we’ve just complained that driving electric seems like more of a rich man’s game.
Header image: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas / CC-BY-SA-3.0.
5 thoughts on “For All Their Expense, Electric Cars Are Still The Cheapest”
The most environment friendly car is the one that hasn’t been produced.
That’s called walking and it doesn’t help transport goods. We can shift toward 100% non-polluting production.
Cars ≠ trucks. Transporting goods is a completely different topic. Most of the time cars are transporting little more than 1.2 human on average and cause traffic jams.
There’s only two spots where the total cost of ownership is lower for electric than for gasoline: That’s depreciation and fuel/electricity.
Take a good look at the breakdown on page 12.
Repair costs are nearly identical – 11% for electric, 10% for the others.
The only thing really making the electric car look cheaper is the high resale value. I expect that comes about because (some) folks will buy a used electric car for the price they would have other wise paid for a new gasoline or diesel powered car.
Worth remembering the repair need for an EV is much lower, almost no moving parts, and as more garage get the EV rated mechanics, spares become more available etc the repairs will become cheaper – lots of optimisation to be done for EV servicing as we haven’t been doing it on the ICE power train scale ever, but as the demand for it grows so will the effort put into making it happen.
Right now when something does go wrong on an EV its much more expensive, but the same is true of early adopters of any tech…
