Sipeed have been busy leveraging developments in the RISC-V arena, with an interesting, low-cost module they call the Lichee RV. It is based around the Aliwinner D1 SoC (which contains a Pingtou Xuantie C906 for those following Chinese RISC-V processor development) with support for an optional NAND filesystem. This little board uses a pair of edge connectors, similar to the Raspberry Pi CM3 form factor, except it’s based around a pair M.2 connectors instead. The module has USB-C, an SPI LCD interface, as well as a TF card socket on-board, with the remaining interfaces provided on the big edge connector.
So that brings us onto the next Sipeed board, the Lichee RV Dock which is a tiny development board for the module. This breaks out the HDMI, adds USB, a WiFi/Bluetooth module, audio driver, microphone array interface and even a 40-way GPIO connector. Everything you need to build your own embedded cloud-connected device.
Early adopters beware, though, Linux support is still in the early stages of development, apparently with Debian currently the most usable. We’ve not tested one ourselves yet, but it does look like quite useful for those projects with a small budget and not requiring the power-hungry multi-core performance of a Raspberry Pi or equivalents.
We’ve seen the Sipeed MAix M1 AI Module hosted on a Pi Hat a couple of years ago, as well as a NES emulator running on the Sipeed K210. The future for RISC-V is looking pretty good if you ask us!
Thanks [Maarten] for the tip!
12 thoughts on “New Part Day: The RISC-V Lichee-RV Module And Dock”
Debian was the first distribution to adopt RISC-V and port a large number of packages.
However be aware that Allwinner is (still) violating GPL.
Also Sipeed is not providing good documentation and steps to generate an image.
Just a heads up.
How are they violating GPL? I’m actually curious, I haven’t heard of this before.
Seriously? Allwinner is a huge GPL violator. https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Allwinner-GPL-Violate-Proof
Hey, I was just asking. I follow Risc-V development fairly actively, but a lot of those guys are GPL detractors and don’t tend to bring that kind of thing up.
Thanks for the link!
https://linux-sunxi.org/GPL_Violations
Sipeed is also the provider of the very famous, very useful, and very cheap “Longan nano” module, featuring a RISC-V MCU from gigadevice. It is basically a stm32 clone with the ARM core replaced by a RISC-V core “bumblebee” from chinese IP company “Nuclei”.
And the price is …?
It varies, but looking at AliExpress right now:
-$5 for the non-wifi dock
-$8 for the wifi-capable dock
-another $14 for the Lichee RV itself
$22 all-in for a wifi-capable SBC equivalent, $19 if you don’t care about or don’t want wifi.
Or $22 for the Lichee RV with display. I have two and didn’t realize I should get the dock as well. Oops.
There’s something to be said for skipping HDMI and just having a CLI over DSI.
Comes down to use case.
One thing I do love about the C906 chip used is that the verilog source code is available ( https://github.com/T-head-Semi/openc906 ), how many production CPU’s can you say that about ?
One thing I do not like about the implementation it in the AllWinner D1 RISC-V is that the SDRAM has a “Maximum capacity up to 2GiB”. Which is probably enough for a single core CPU with 32KB I-CACHE and 32KB D-CACHE.
I’ll give the Lichee RV board a miss because it ships with 512MiB. I know there are many problems/solutions/applications where limited RAM is not an issue (e,g. most Arduino only have 2KB of SRAM, and it is not like people have run out of things to do with them) But for me, if I’m running a UNIX OS on a machine with limited RAM I usually end up doing things differently than I would normally. Instead of thinking how can I make this happen as fast as possible, it becomes how can I do this to minimise the amount of resources I’m using (which usually ends up being much much slower).
I’ll probably skip the “VisionFive” (8GiB RAM) board as well, and may give the “Unmatched” (16GiB RAM) board a look see once Mouser has stock that is not continually on backorder. I want to own a RISC-V board.
