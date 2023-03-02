While bicycle gearboxes date back to at least the 1920s, they’re relatively unseen in bike racing. One exception is Honda’s race-winning mid-drive gearboxes, and [Alee Denham] gives us a look at what makes these unique drives tick.
Honda has developed three generations of bicycle gearbox as part of their company’s R&D efforts, but none have ever been released as a commercial product. Designed as a way for their engineers to stretch their mental muscles, the gearboxes were only used in bike races and seen at a few trade shows. In 2004, the third gen “derailleur in a box” led to the first gearbox victory in the Downhill World Cup Circuit.
The third gen gearbox differs significantly from the CVT drivetrains in the first and second generation gearboxes, but it is unclear why Honda abandoned the CVT. [Denham] has a nice animation detailing the inner workings of these CVTs based on information from the original patents for these rarely seen gearboxes.
Derailleurs remain the primary drivetrain in racing due to their lighter weight and higher overall efficiency. While still expensive, the decreased maintenance of gearbox drivetrains make a lot of sense for more mundane cycling tasks like commuting or hauling cargo, but only time will tell if the derailleur can be supplanted on the track and trail.
5 thoughts on “A Look Inside Bicycle Gearboxes”
Honda’s entries were all in pure downhill racing, where bike weight doesn’t matter and pedaling efficiency almost doesn’t matter as you’re only pedaling for maybe 5-10% of the race.
There are a fair number of gearbox shifters out there. Rohloff has been making fantastic ones for probably 20 years, and people doing epic offroad races like the Tour Divide use them because they won’t gack a derailleur on a rock 50km from the nearest road. But they also cost as much as a kinda ratty used car.
Similarly, the NuVinci rear hub is a really amazing piece of engineering, an infinitely variable drive relying on changing the rotational inclination of some bearing balls. Its operation is not obvious, but it works quite well… except that it slips if you push too hard because it relies on static friction to transfer torque.
And both the Rohloff and NuVinci are *heavy*. The Rohloff hub weighs more than my race bike’s frame, fork, stem, and handlebars combined, 8x what my rear hub weighs. For a commuter or cargo bike that doesn’t matter, but unfortunately for all of us, consumer bike design is primarily driven by how close they are to full race bikes, unless you go ahead and commit to a cargo bike or comfort bike.
I think that conventional gear-to-gear gearboxes buried in the bottom bracket are the somewhat distant future of at least mountain bikes. But it’s going to be a long time before they’re competitive, if ever.
And of course Sturmey-Archer has been at this for longer than any HaD reader has been alive, with their hubs remaining serviceable for nearly as long, though I suppose the jury’s still out on the aluminum-shelled ones of the last twenty years under sunrace.
My bike has a Nuvinci Enviolo rear hub. I’ve been riding it for 2 years and it has never slipped. It doesn’t rely on friction to transfer drive energy. It uses a non newtonian fluid as a “lubricant” that turns solid when subjected to the pressure between the rotating balls and rings inside the hub. The hub is sealed so there’s zero maintenance, and my bikes version has a 380% gear range. It’s main drawback is the weight- it’s heavy due to the 8 steel balls and input and output rings. The bike (Priority Continuum Onyx) has a belt drive, too, which has also been zero maintenance for 2 years, and still going strong. It’s silent, clean, and reliable.
The Nuvinci hubs are not as efficient as a chain/derailleur drive, especially as you get to extremes of the gear range, so probably not for racing, but for commuting and touring, it’s hard to beat. The only noise comes from the freewheel ratchet in the rear wheel.
There’s been the move to get rid of the chain.
https://youtu.be/eimLIkJaNFM
I wonder if the Gen-1/2 units had a tiny bit of backlash with each stroke of the reciprocating mechanism that means it always slips by some amount.
$100,000+ does seem quite expensive, I assume that’s for the entire program and includes the development costs rather than per-unit.
