Patents are the murky waters where technical jargon and legalese meet, and in this vast grey area of interpretation, DJI now owes Textron $279M.
At issue in the case were two patents issued to Textron (#8,014,909 and #9,162,752) regarding aircraft control systems for relative positioning to other vehicles and automatic hovering. The jury found that Textron’s intellectual property (IP) had been infringed and that damages amounted to $279M. DJI asserts that Textron’s patents are not valid and will appeal the decision. Appeals in patent trials are handled by the Federal Circuit and can be kicked up to the US Supreme Court, so don’t expect a final decision in the case anytime soon.
We’re not lawyers, so we won’t comment on the merits of the case, but, while it was a jury trial, it was one of many cases decided in the court of Judge Alan Albright, who has been the focus of scrutiny despite efforts to assign fewer cases to his docket amid wider efforts to stymie venue shopping in patent cases. Despite these efforts, the Western District of Texas is such a popular venue for patent cases that Berkeley offers a CEU on going to trial in Waco.
If you’re curious about more IP shenanigans, checkout the Honda mass takedown, the legality of making something similar, or why E3D patents some of their work.
6 thoughts on “Patent Spat Leaves DJI Owing Textron $279M”
This is an excellent example of the supidity of the current patent system.
It’s just putting some standard sensors on your gadget and doing some basic control theory. Things like that should not be patentable at all. Things like this get invented all the time when the need for such a system arises. If someone with a “need” talks to an “engineer”, then this is drawn on the back of an envelope in 5 minutes. History is chock full with the same inventions that are invented at the same time by different people. A lot of them just get invented because the time for the invention it has arrived.
I am not entirely against patents, Some things take a lot of time, design effort and resources to develop and patents can be useful here to give the “inventor” a chance to recoup that investment.
In the current system, any idiot can patent an “invention” as long as he is willing to pay something like USD10.000. The patent office is happy to get the money, like almost anyone would be happy to receive a lot of money for a piece of paper without any liability. And this leads to patent trolls and multi mega dollar lawsuits about rectangular boxes with rounded corners.
The problem here is that the system feeds in on itself. The people who make money from it (such as the patent office) has no incentive to change anything, while people who are damaged by it are powerless to change anything. The rest of the world just shrugs their shoulders, (that is, if they are even aware of the problem).
In the end it is has just become one of the ways in which products get more expensive and it becomes more difficult to bring new products to the market.
(Quote) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Albright
Due to Albright’s actions, on November 2, 2021, Senators Thom Tillis and Patrick Leahy wrote a bipartisan letter asking Chief Justice John G. Roberts to direct the Judicial Conference of the United States to “conduct a study of actual and potential abuses” that result from an “absence of adequate rules regulating judicial assignment and venue for patent cases within a [single judicial] district.”.[14][15] The letter criticized Albright for having “openly solicited cases at lawyers’ meetings” and for having “repeatedly ignored binding case law and abused his discretion,” noting that Albright’s decisions “resulted in a flood of mandamus petitions” being filed and granted “no fewer than 15 times in just the past two years.”.[15]
(/Quote>)
I guess I don’t like that guy, but patent trolls probably adore him.
Notice the failure’s in authority don’t clean up their mess do they? They designed it to be that way. It is a broken system built on graft, corruption, lies and betrayal.
“It’s just putting some standard sensors on your gadget and doing some basic control theory. ”
And War and Peace is just themes about irrationality of human motives, the limits of leadership, and the search for the meaning of life. No biggie.
I do hope you read the entire, nuanced comment.
Picking a single sentence take out of the larger context and mock or criticize isn’t very bro-like.
Texas has largest collection of clown judges in the entire world, there isn’t one of them in the entire state that doesn’t have a red nose hidden in its pocket. The entire state should lose the right to vote, it should become a territory until it becomes functional. Texas drags the entire nation backwards.
A little more technical detail in this article would have been good.
