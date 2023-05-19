Hackaday Podcast 219: Lots Of Lasers, Heaps Of Ham Radio, And Breaching The Blood Brain Barrier

Elliot and Dan teamed up for the podcast this week, bringing you the week’s sweetest hacks. And news too, as the ESA performed a little percussive maintenance on a Jupiter-bound space probe, and we learned about how to get an Orwellian free TV that exacts quite a price. We talked about Bitcoin mining two ways, including a way to put all that waste heat to good use — just don’t expect it to make good financial sense. Why would you stuff zip ties into a hot glue gun? It might just help with plastic repair. Lugging a tube transmitter up a mountain doesn’t sound like a good idea, but with the right design, it’s a lot of fun — and maybe you’ll be better able to tap into Schumann resonances while you’re up there.
Episode 219 Show Notes:
News:
- A Free TV With A Catch: New Normal Or Inevitable Hardware Bonanza?
- Mark Your Calendars, NASA Is Holding A Public Meeting On UFOs
- ESA Juice’s RIME Antenna Breaks Free After Some Jiggling And Percussive Action
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Artemis II Will Phone Home From The Moon Using Laser Beams
- Home Heating With Bitcoin Miners Is Now A Real Thing
- DIY Programmable Guitar Pedal Rocks The Studio & Stage
- Laser Projector Built From An Old Hard Drive
- A Bicycle Powered By A Different Kind Of Eddy
- The Peak Of Vacuum Tube Radio Design
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
