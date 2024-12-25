Christmas: a good time to broach a topic of hope. We’re talking Esperanto. This language that spurred the hope it one day could hack the barriers between people, eliminating war and miscommunication. The video below unpacks the history of this linguistic marvel. Esperanto was a constructed language dreamed up in 1887 by Ludwik Zamenhof, a Polish-Russian eye doctor with a knack for linguistics and great ideals. If you’re a little into linguistics yourself, you’ll sure know the name stems from the Latin esperi: to hope.
Inspired by the chaos of multilingual strife in his hometown, Zamenhof created Esperanto to unite humanity under a single, simple, easy-to-learn tongue. With just 16 grammar rules, modular word-building, and no pesky exceptions — looking at you, English — Esperanto was a linguistic hack ahead of its time.
But Esperanto wasn’t just a novelty—it almost became the lingua franca of diplomacy. In 1920, Iran proposed Esperanto as the official language of the League of Nations, but the French vetoed it, fearing their language’s global dominance was at risk. From there, Esperanto’s journey took a darker turn as both Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia persecuted its speakers. Despite this, Esperanto persisted, surfacing in quirky corners of culture, from William Shatner’s Esperanto-only horror film Incubus to its inclusion on NASA’s Voyager Golden Record.
Fast-forward to the digital age: Esperanto is thriving on online learning platforms, where over a million learners explore its minimalist elegance. It appears at places in various editions of Grand Theft Auto. It has even inspired modern makers to create new constructed languages, like Loglan, Toki Pona, and even Klingon. Could Esperanto—or any reimagined language—rise again to unite us? For curious minds, watch the video here.
7 thoughts on “Esperanto: The Language That Hoped To Unite The World”
Almenaŭ vi provis.
“the name stems from the Latin esperi: to hope.” Nope. Not Latin in any direction.
First conjugation: Verbs ending in “-are”
Second conjugation: Verbs ending in “-ere”
Third conjugation: Verbs ending in “-ere”
Fourth conjugation: Verbs ending in “-ire”
‘The verb meaning “to hope” is spērō, spērāre, spērāvī, spērātum. This verb is from the 1st conjugation, and is completely regular. Some quick phrases include: “spērō” – I hope.’
This is why I will learn Speranto, no need of -are -ere -ire stuff. Or maybe Spanglish or Japanglish.
Esperanto was a bizarre idea. A new language which no one can understand.
Interlingua on the other hand was genius – the most common bits from European languages rolled together. And due to English, French, or Spanish being a trade language in most of the world, most of the world can at least vaguely understand it. (Writing it is harder, as you’ve got to learn the vocabulary; it’s designed to be widely understood)
Reader – Given you’re on HaD you presumably read English. You can read interlingua:
Interlingua se ha distacate ab le movimento pro le disveloppamento e le introduction de un lingua universal pro tote le humanitate.
