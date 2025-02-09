Moving Power Grids In A Weekend, The Baltic States Make The Switch

A significant event in the world of high-power electrical engineering is under way this weekend, as the three Baltic states, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, disconnect their common power grid from the Russian system, and hook it up to the European one. It’s a move replete with geopolitical significance, but it’s fascinating from our point of view as it gives a rare insight into high voltage grid technology.
There are a few news videos in the air showing contactors breaking the circuit, and even a cable-cutting moment, but in practice this is not as simple a procedure as unplugging an appliance from a wall socket. The huge level of planning that has gone into this move is evident in the countrywide precautions in case of power loss, and the heightened security surrounding the work. As we understand it at the moment the three countries exist as a temporary small grid of their own, also isolating the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad which now forms its own grid. The process of aligning the phase between Baltic and European grids has been under way overnight, and an online monitor shows significant frequency adjustments during that time. At some point on Sunday a new connection will be made to the European grid via Poland, and the process will be completed. We imagine that there will be a very relieved group of electrical engineers who will have completed their own version of a Moon landing when that has happened.
If you happen to live in either region, there’s still some time to watch the process in action, by monitoring the supply frequency for yourself. It’s not the first time that geopolitics have affected the European grid, as the continent lost six minutes a few years ago, and should you Americans think you are safe from such problems, think again.
The linked blog post from halcy.de is quite funny. Not that the idea isn’t cool but they wrap an audio cable around a powercord and analyse the audio data in audacity.
I guess they didn’t try recording audio without any wire plugged in first?
I just tried and got 50Hz spike at 34dB SNR. In fact a nearly identical -14dB signal on a local 48dB background.
it’s no small feat to change from 60 to 50hz, i assume they’re doing something like that. japan has two separate frequency grids and has been unable to integrate them. i expect they will be looking on to see how successful this is.
I believe the frequency is staying at 50Hz, the nominal voltage might change however.
Once all power supplies are switch mode (and we wish for the days of a mains hum over an entire band of noise) it might be possible to change mains frequency.
As far as I know Japan is still on the split system with 50 and 60Hz regions. I’m not sure what people do if they move from a 50Hz region to a 60Hz one? Unless all power supplies are designed to run on both?
Most of the change would be shifting phase to align with the European grid. EU and Russia are both 50hz
I wonder how they’re drifting the phase to match the EU. Operating as a a temporary island makes sense but do they just get all the local generation to push a bit harder over a period of time to nudge the phase towards the EU? How far out is/was Russia from the EU?
