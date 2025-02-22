Multitasker Or Many Monotaskers?

In Al Williams’s marvelous rant he points out a number of the problems with speaking to computers. Obvious problems with voice control include things like multiple people talking over each other, discerning commands from background conversations, and so on. Somehow, unlike on the bridge in Star Trek, where the computer seems to understand everyone just fine, Al sometimes can’t even get the darn thing to play his going-to-sleep playlist, which should be well within the device’s capabilities.
In the comments, [rclark] suggests making a single button that plays his playlist, no voice interaction required, and we have to admit that it’s a great solution to this one particular problem. Heck, the “bedtime button” would make fun project in and of itself, and it’s such a limited scope that it could probably only be an weekend’s work for anyone who has touched the internals of their home automation system, like Al certainly has. We love the simplicity of the idea.
But it ignores the biggest potential benefit of a voice control system: that it’s a one-size-fits-all solution for everything. Imagine how many other use cases Al would need to make a single button device for, and how many coin cell batteries he’d be signing himself up to change out over the course of the year. The trade-off is that the general purpose solution tends not to be as robust as a single-tasker like the button, but also that it can potentially simplify the overall system.
I suffer this in my own home. It’s much more a loosely-coupled web of individual hacks than an overall system, and that has pros and cons. Each individual part is easier to maintain and hack on, but the overall system is less coordinated than it could be. If we change the WiFi password on the home automation router, for instance, I’m going to have to individually log into about eight ESP8266s and change their credentials. Yuck!
It’s probably a matter of preference, but I’ll still take the loose, MQTT-based system that I’ve got now over an all-in-one. Like [rclark], I value individual device simplicity and reliability above the overall system’s simplicity, but because our stereo isn’t even hooked up to the network, I can’t play myself to sleep like Al can. Or at least like he can when the voice recognition is working.
4 thoughts on “Multitasker Or Many Monotaskers?”
there is charm in the diversity of hodgepodge
I have two networks in my house. This requires desktops to have two network interfaces (hardwired). One for Internet and one for internal. That way all devices in the house on the internal network never touch or touched by the internet. I don’t plan on changing the internal ‘wifi’ password anytime soon as you pointed out it would be a pain :) . Instead of MQTT, I use a redis server located on a RPI ( Pidp-11, pi-hole, and other services as well) which is on a UPS as the data/comm medium. That way the devices only have to know the server IP to put/get data. Simplify… Ie. As example, status of switch sent to redis server. Relay micro controller reads status from redis server and turns light on/off. Also the switch status is then available to any other application as well (maybe a status LED security panel in anther room or… whatever). I developed a protocol on top of the basic redis protocol to standardize how each device gets/puts data into redis. Therefore, any device can scan the redis server to see what devices are out there and what input/output is available and format to read/write the data. But I digress…
Button or a button board interfacing to a micro controller or SBC could be designed (much like the keyboards we see periodically here) that send a message to the redis server for consumption by some device looking for it to turn on music or sound a horn, or … . Wouldn’t have to be battery operated either, just plugged into a wall socket or a power strip…. Agree though, every device needs power and battery change out is a pain. Be so much nicer to spread devices around without having to worry about where the dang power is going to come from :rolleyes: . I guess that is why we run wires to a central device for windows, doors, etc. Ha!
Here’s my bedroom button.
hackaday.io/project/5283-potpourri/log/238642-bedroom-button
I wanted a lightswitch that could be turned on easily, in the dark at night when you’re groggy. Without fumbling around for a chain or column switch.
The box was purchased at HobbyLobby, the switches are big arcade buttons.
The steel blocks either side of the mechanism give the box a sense of weight and prevent it from sliding around on the tabletop, and the lithium battery will last decades.
Sometimes simpler is better.
Note that you can purchase bluetooth camera remote shutter switches on eBay for a buck, and bluetooth relays as well.
I’ve got one RasPi running some lights, but that’s all I really need. With, like, two exceptions I’ve never seen the need for house automation. Why anyone would need to start their washing machine while on vacation in Singapore is beyond me.
(Two exceptions: Ring doorbell, and something that tells you when the washing machine in the basement is done. Other than that, I don’t see the use case.)
One problem with current home automation systems is that they require a phone app and a manufacturer’s server. This is because there’s no good way to integrate a purchased device with your current Wifi network. Supposing you purchased a home automation device… how do you put it on your local network? The process is too complicated for the end user, who typically doesn’t know how to configure a network.
Shameless plug: For those of you trying to make a product, here’s a project that can integrate into your system that can simplify the process. It puts up an access point with the name of the product, allows the user to select their home network, and then switches to that network on reboot.
https://hackaday.io/project/175543-easy-raspi-configuration
(My ooler, which is a cooled mattress pad, requires an internet connection and an account on the manufacturer’s server to operate, and there’s no way around that. It also requires location information from my phone. A mattress pad. I should say “ex-ooler”, because I eventually threw it out.)
I would accept my assistant as it is in terms of capability save for ONE FEATURE.
It knows it’s 3am and my house is so quiet you can hear a pin drop, I whisper “Okay Google, turn off the lights”.
All I want is it doesn’t scream “OKAY…. TURNING THE BEDROOM LIGHTS OFF”…. “BEEEEBOOOP”.
The solution isn’t even hard, let me calibrate. I’ll stand in the corner of my room and find the minimum volume needed. I’ll then stand next to it and it will find the maximum volume needed. Xbox One’s Kinect had a calibrate option, it would make pings at various volumes and listen to echos.
Hell let me set a volume for waking hours, and a volume for night. The assistant could even listen to ambient sound levels.
So so so many solutions, so little interest to fix the damn problem.
