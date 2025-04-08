[David] sent us a tip about a company in Belgium, Citronics, that is looking to turn old cellphones into single-board computers for embedded Linux applications. We think it’s a great idea, and have long lamented how many pocket supercomputers simply get tossed in the recycling stream, when they could be put to use in hacker projects. So far, it looks like Citronics only has a prototyping breakout board for the Fairphone 2, but it’s a promising idea.
One of the things that’s stopping us from re-using old phones, of course, is the lack of easy access to the peripherals. On the average phone, you’ve got one USB port and that’s it. The Citronics dev provides all sorts of connectivity: 4x USB 2.0, 1x Ethernet 10/100M, and a Raspberry Pi Header (UART, SPI, I2C, GPIO). At the same time, for better or worse, they’ve done away with the screen and its touch interface, and the camera too, but they seem to be keeping all of the RF capabilities.
The whole thing runs Linux, which means that this won’t work with every phone out there, but projects like PostmarketOS and others will certainly broaden the range of usable devices. And stripping off the camera and screen has the secondary advantages of removing the parts that get most easily broken and have the least support from custom Linux distros.
We wish we had more details about the specifics of the break-out boards, but we like the idea. How long before we see an open-source implementation of something similar? There are so many cheap used and broken cellphones out there that it’s certainly a worthwhile project!
6 thoughts on “Turning Old Cellphones Into SBCs”
Great idea! I would throw in a capacitive touch PCB that could connect to the phone’s interface, to make it easy to add controls to a project. Even if it’s not identical to the original glass, it should send back some kind of consistent data, and a quick calibration step would result in some simple buttons/sliders. If it had a mostly solid silkscreen layer, a custom keyboard layout could be doodled on with a sharpie.
I have thought about this for many years. Unfortunately Linux support and even the ability to unlock the bootloader to install anything other than the official OS image is really bad with most phones.
The breakout board is certainly a nice bonus; but, especially with newer phones, even ‘just’ the USB port is a lot if the software issues can be dealt with.
Fairly likely to be USB3 (not necessarily capable of actually hitting full rated bus speed; but ‘better than USB2′ counts for a lot given that things like gigabit ethernet fall on the low side of USB3 but over double USB2); sometimes even DP alt-mode; plus, software willing, most old/’dead’ phones are not being discarded because their BT/wifi failed.
I could definitely see a case for both(if nothing else there are a lot of phones that get discarded because of screen damage; which are obvious candidates for something more useful being put in the screen’s place); but for a lot of purposes I’d probably rather have the screen intact and make do with the existing peripherals: SBCs are relatively cheap; but adding a screen that isn’t a little teeny i2c/SPI LCD or an oversized HDMI display tends to be annoyingly pricey; while phones with dead batteries stuck on old android versions have just strikingly nice screens by comparison.
Nice but the board looks very specific, there’s what seem to be battery connectors to fit a specific position on the cellphone board and some spring loaded multi way connectors yet there’s no info as far as I can see about which smartphone boards are supported.
It looks like they’ve worked out one model from one manufacturer which at €150 for the adapter board plus the cost of a second hand (and potentially unreliable, abused) smartphone means you’re better off with one of the established SBCs or more reliable and “proper” industrial controls.
And realistically, who in the industrial world gives a damn about price when reliability is far more critical…
Ya gotta start somewhere, I guess. Maybe they’re working from specific to general, or planning a series of these to cover different phones.
I have a few old phones hanging around. It bugs me not to be able to use them for anything, but doesn’t bug me enough to actually do something about it. And, if the price of the interface board is high enough, I still won’t do anything about it.
Maybe a simpler way to get there is to design and plug in a USB IO expander, and have a keyboard on that, and an android app to enable it. Most phones will work OK with no battery if you solder a fat decoupling cap in its place and leads to a 4V supply. Then you’ll still have access to the touchscreen. Contrary to previous comments I think most android phones can be jailbroken/allow root access.
