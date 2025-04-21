Restoration Of Six-Player Arcade Game From The Early 90s

Although the video game crash of the mid-80s caused a major decline in arcades from their peak popularity, the industry didn’t completely die off. In fact, there was a revival that lasted until the 90s with plenty of companies like Capcom, Midway, SEGA, and Konami all competing to get quarters, francs, loonies, yen, and other coins from around the world. During this time, Namco — another game company — built a colossal 28-player prototype shooter game. Eventually, they cut it down to a (still titanic) six-player game that was actually released to the world. [PhilWIP] and his associates are currently restoring one of the few remaining room-sized games that are still surviving.

The game is called Galaxian 3, with this particular one having been upgraded to a version called “Attack of the Zolgear”. Even though it’s “only” a six-person shooter, it’s still enormous in scale. The six players sit side-by-side in an enclosed room, each with their own controller. Two projectors handle the display, which is large even by modern standards, and a gauntlet of early-90s technology, including LaserDisc players, is responsible for all of the gameplay. When [PhilWIP] first arrived, the game actually powered on, but there were several problems to solve before it was playable. They also wanted to preserve the game, which meant imaging the LaserDiscs to copy their data onto modern storage. Some of the player input PCBs needed repairs, and there were several issues with the projectors. Eventually the team got the system working well enough to play.

[PhilWIP] and the others haven’t gotten all the issues ironed out yet. The hope is that subsequent trips will restore this 90s novelty to working order shortly. It turns out there were all kinds of unique hardware from this wild-west era that’s in need of restoring, as we saw a few years ago with this early 3D cabinet from the same era.