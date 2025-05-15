Welcome Your New AI (LEGO) Overlord

You’d think a paper from a science team from Carnegie Mellon would be short on fun. But the team behind LegoGPT would prove you wrong. The system allows you to enter prompt text and produce physically stable LEGO models. They’ve done more than just a paper. You can find a GitHub repo and a running demo, too.

The authors note that the automated generation of 3D shapes has been done. However, incorporating real physics constraints and planning the resulting shape in LEGO-sized chunks is the real topic of interest. The actual project is a set of training data that can transform text to shapes. The real work is done using one of the LLaMA models. The training involved converting Lego designs into tokens, just like a chatbot converts words into tokens.

There are a lot of parts involved in the creation of the designs. They convert meshes to LEGO in one step using 1×1, 1×2, 1×4, 1×6, 1×8, 2×2, 2×4, and 2×6 bricks. Then they evaluate the stability of the design. Finally, they render an image and ask GPT-4o to produce captions to go with the image.

The most interesting example is when they feed robot arms the designs and let them make the resulting design. From text to LEGO with no human intervention! Sounds like something from a bad movie.

We wonder if they added the more advanced LEGO sets, if we could ask for our own Turing machine?