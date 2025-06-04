Got some spare filament and looking to build a guitar you can truly call your own? [The 3D Print Zone] has created a modular 3D printable guitar system that lets you easily mix and match different components for the ultimate in customization.
The build is based around a central core, which combines the pickups, bridge, and neck into one solid unit. This is really the heart of the guitar, containing all the pieces that need to be in precise alignment to get those strings vibrating precisely in tune. The core then mounts to a printed outer body via mating slots and rails, which in the main demo is made to look like a Les Paul-style design. This outer body also hosts the volume, tone, and pickup controls. Output from the pickups travels to the controls in the outer body via a set of metallic contacts.
What’s cool about this build is that the sky really is the limit for your creativity. As the video below demonstrates, the main build looks like a Les Paul. But, armed with the right CAD software, you can really make a guitar that looks like whatever you want, while the 3D printer does all the hard work of making it a reality. The files to print the guitar, along with the pickups and other components, are available as kits—but there’s also nothing stopping you from working up your own printed guitar design from scratch, either.
We’ve seen some other great 3D printed guitars before, too.
5 thoughts on “3D Printing A Modular Guitar Means It Can Look Like Whatever You Want”
I want one! But.
In no universe is this either a Les Paul, Telecaster or any other style guitar. Because, and here’s the kicker Danno, the neck doesn’t change. The pickups are too close together so the bridge pickup and the actual bridge need to move tailward, i.e. away from the neck and neck pickup.
One common thread is all the illustrations show a Telecaster style pickup selector, volume and tone plate. And a crap neck, more on that later. HaD always says “after the break” but there is no break! Show me break! So still not a Les Paul, more a Less Paul, amirite? I really have trouble getting past the pickup disaster.
Where is the sustain? Show me sustain! Might as well build the body out of styrofoam(spelling?). But wait what’s this? The kit includes A DOWEL and Super Glue? Heck, African American! That’s all you had to say!
Narrator flaunts like it’s modular but once Super Glue enters the chat ain’ nothin’ modula’ no mo’. I’d sooner buy an aftermarket neck, pickups, wiring harness and hardware and handcarve the various handcarved bodies out of hobos. Oh, don’t fret, we call driftwood “hobos” in these parts. Auto parts are another good resource.
The concept is good, the body material and just about everything else is less so.
As I rarely do, I watched the video. It did not demonstrate the guitar’s sound but we got a good introduction to the pedals. Why not just modify a Selectric II? You could wear it like a accordion.
Not my scene but if you enjoy it, a chacusn son goust.
Challenge: No body at all, just neck, pickups, bridge and wiring harness stuff. Perhaps a metal block or something for sustain. Does anybody remember laughter? I mean, uh, sustain?
p.s. When you care enough to send the very best you…do…not…use…anything… “SQUIRE”.
You wouldn’t download a car!
You wouldn’t flush XXL-size styrofoam cup.
I thought the body of the guitar was supposed to be one piece with the pickups and the neck for it to have any acoustic purpose. Otherwise you basically have an air gap between the parts, which kills any resonances.
If it doesn’t change the acoustic qualities, how the guitar plays, then there’s no functional point in having different interchangeable bodies. If it’s just cosmetics, then it’s just a plastic toy guitar.
You thought wrong, the body is for ergonomics (and looks), not acoustic purposes. See Les Paul’s Log guitar.
