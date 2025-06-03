Here is a hacker showing off their engineering chops. This video shows successive design iterations for a LEGO vehicle which can cross increasingly large gaps.
At the time of writing this video from [Brick Experiment Channel] has been seen more than 110,000,000 times, which is… rather a lot. We guess with a view count like that there is a fairly good chance that many of our readers have already seen this video, but this is the sort of video one could happily watch twice.
This video sports a bunch of engineering tricks and approaches. We particularly enjoy watching the clever use of center of gravity. They hack gravity to make some of their larger designs work.
It is a little surprising that we haven’t already covered this video over here on Hackaday as it has been on YouTube for over three years now. But we have heard from [Brick Experiment Channel] before with videos such as Testing Various Properties Of LEGO-Compatible Axles and LEGO Guitar Is Really An Ultrasonically-Controlled Synth.
And of course we’ve covered heaps of LEGO stuff in the past too, such as Building An Interferometer With LEGO and Stepping On LEGO For Science.
Thanks to [Keith Olson] for writing in to remind us about the [Brick Experiment Channel].
3 thoughts on “Making A LEGO Vehicle Which Can Cross Large Gaps”
Catch up guys, there are many channels dedicated to completing lego engineering challenges. And what is great, they are available for youtube kids too. Lego must be responsible for creating many engineers. :)
When you realize Lego switched to plastic in the first place so they can promote their building blocks to engineers, later started an off-shoot that made possible to architects to build ACCURATE models using their cheap parts…
No wonder why you see a lot of Lego sets on the management’s office desk…
PS: Lego should bring back Mindstorm.
How about posting videos of Elsa getting pregnant with Spiderman. They’re also getting 100s millions of views (from 0-5 demographic). I’m sure HaD readers would enjoy them.
