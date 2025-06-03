Making A LEGO Vehicle Which Can Cross Large Gaps

Here is a hacker showing off their engineering chops. This video shows successive design iterations for a LEGO vehicle which can cross increasingly large gaps.

At the time of writing this video from [Brick Experiment Channel] has been seen more than 110,000,000 times, which is… rather a lot. We guess with a view count like that there is a fairly good chance that many of our readers have already seen this video, but this is the sort of video one could happily watch twice.

This video sports a bunch of engineering tricks and approaches. We particularly enjoy watching the clever use of center of gravity. They hack gravity to make some of their larger designs work.

It is a little surprising that we haven’t already covered this video over here on Hackaday as it has been on YouTube for over three years now. But we have heard from [Brick Experiment Channel] before with videos such as Testing Various Properties Of LEGO-Compatible Axles and LEGO Guitar Is Really An Ultrasonically-Controlled Synth.

And of course we’ve covered heaps of LEGO stuff in the past too, such as Building An Interferometer With LEGO and Stepping On LEGO For Science.

Thanks to [Keith Olson] for writing in to remind us about the [Brick Experiment Channel].