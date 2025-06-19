When we were kids, it was a rite of passage to read the newly arrived Edmund catalog and dream of building our own telescope. One of our friends lived near a University, and they even had a summer program that would help you measure your mirrors and ensure you had a successful build. But most of us never ground mirrors from glass blanks and did all the other arcane steps required to make a working telescope. However, [La3emedimension] wants to tempt us again with a 3D-printable telescope kit.
Before you fire up the 3D printer, be aware that PLA is not recommended, and, of course, you are going to need some extra parts. There is supposed to be a README with a bill of parts, but we didn’t see it. However, there is a support page in French and a Discord server, so we have no doubt it can be found.
It is possible to steal the optics from another telescope or, of course, buy new. You probably don’t want to grind your own mirrors, although good on you if you do! You can even buy the entire kit if you don’t want to print it and gather all the parts yourself.
The scope is made to be ultra-portable, and it looks like it would be a great travel scope. Let us know if you build one or a derivative.
This telescope looks much different than other builds we’ve seen. If you want to do it all old school, we’ve seen a great guide.
…So not PLA, what’s the suggested material? ABS? PETG? Some stupid exotic filament?
Looked through a couple linked pages, one translated from French, and no real mention of what WAS used to print this.
What’s the issue with PLA? I assume heat warping. That should only be an issue in certain specific areas.
it says ABS ASA PETG in the readme
i’d like to know why they recommend against PLA. my personal feeling is that PLA’s no good for durable goods, because it becomes so brittle. and this does seem to require a thin part holding the secondary up, which will actually certainly fail in a small number of years. but i imagine they have different concerns.
The first line of the description is “README ON MY PAGE” with a link to his page, and the readme is linked at the top of said page…
i’ve had really good luck using a mix of parts from thrift store telescopes to do things like shoot video of birds nests from a long distance away. i recommend thrift stores supporting leftie causes like freeing Tibet — they have much better stuff than thrift stores that get stuff from Fox News viewers who die of rage.
the focuser is interesting. if i was inclined in this direction i might print the focuser and maybe even a couple brackets but i would definitely be drawn to more traditional assembly techniques for the rest of it. but it seems like there’s a lot of people out there who don’t mind running 2kg of filament through their printer for a single project.
fwiw this seems to use a 150mm f/5 mirror, which is what i have in my favorite scope. i think it’s a great size, big enough but not too big. compatible with wide views but still easy to get a lot of magnification. orion used to sell a good dob in this size as the “starblast 6” for about $300, which doesn’t seem like much more than you’d pay to put together this kit (mirror alone seems to be $130). i’m not going to put much effort into the search but last time i looked around i was surprised to see no one seems to be making a telescope like that at the moment…kind of a bummer given that chinese manufacturers have made the price come down for a lot of quality optics, but this size seems to be abandoned. one of the rare cases where a bit of kit actually became less common / affordable?? maybe i just looked wrong.
