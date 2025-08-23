The Oscilloscope From 1943

[Thomas] comes up with some unusual gear. In his latest teardown and repair video, he has a vintage 1943 Danish oscilloscope, a Radiometer OSG32 on the bench. It isn’t lightweight, and it certainly looks its age with a vintage cracked finish on the case. You can check out the tubes and high-voltage circuitry in the video below.

If you’ve only seen the inside of a modern scope, you’ll want to check this out with giant condensers (capacitors) and a slew of tubes. We love seeing the workmanship on these old chassis.

There was a significant amount of burned residue, likely from a capacitor inside the case. A visit to Radiometer headquarters netted a pile of old manuals, including one for this scope, along with schematics. However, the schematics may not have been totally accurate.

With power the CRT somewhat lit up, which was a good sign, although it had a smell. But there was at least one voltage deficiency. He eventually made partial progress with some modern substitutes helping out, but it looks like there’s still more to go. Given the appearance of the outside, we were surprised he got as far as he did.

This was actually a very nice scope for its day, if you compare it to some other typical examples. Did you ever wonder what people did for scopes before the CRT? We did too.