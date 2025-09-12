Hackaday Podcast Episode 337: Homebrew Inductors, Teletypes In The Bedroom, And Action!

Fresh hacks here! Get your fresh hot hacks right here! Elliot and Dan teamed up this week to go through every story published on our pages to find the best of the best, the cream of the crop, and serve them up hot and fresh for you. The news this week was all from space, with the ISS getting its latest push from Dragon, plus <<checks notes>> oh yeah, life on Mars. Well, maybe, but it’s looking more and more like we are not alone, or at least not a few million years ago.

But even if we are, plenty is still going on down here to keep you interested. Like homebrewing? Good, because we looked at DIY inductors, wire nuts, and even a dope — but nope — ultralight helicopter. Into retro? We’ve got you covered with a loving look at IRC, a 60s bedside computer guaranteed to end your marriage, and a look at the best 8-bit language you never heard of.

We looked at a rescued fume hood, sensors galore on your phone, a rug that should have — and did, kind of — use a 555, and raytracing for the rest of your natural life. As for “Can’t Miss Articles,” Elliot could barely contain himself with the bounty of projects written up by our Hackaday writers, not to mention Arya’s deep dive into putting GPS modules to work in your builds.

Download this MP3, full of twisty little podcasts, all alike. Plugh!

