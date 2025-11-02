Building A Xenon Lamp For Spectroscopy

Before a spectrometer can do any useful work, it needs to be calibrated to identify wavelengths correctly. This is usually done by detecting several characteristic peaks or dips in a well-known light source and using these as a reference to identify other wavelengths. The most common reference for hobbyists is the pair of peaks produced by a mercury-vapor fluorescent light, but a more versatile option is a xenon-bulb light source, such as [Markus Bindhammer] made in his latest video.
A xenon gas discharge produces a wide band of wavelengths, which makes it a useful illumination source for absorbance spectroscopy. Even better, Xenon also has several characteristic spikes in the infrared region. For his light source, [Markus] used an H7 xenon bulb meant for a vehicle headlight. The bulb sits in the center of the source, with a concave mirror behind it and a pair of converging lenses in front of it. The converging lenses focus the light onto the end of an optical cable made of PMMA to better transmit UV. A few aluminum brackets hold all the parts in place. The concave mirror is made out of a cut-open section of aluminum pipe. The entire setup is mounted inside an aluminum case, with a fan on one end for cooling. To keep stray light out of the case, a light trap covers the fan’s outlet.
[Markus] hadn’t yet tested the light source with his unique spectrometer, but it looks as though it should work nicely. We’ve seen a wide variety of amateur spectrometers here, but it’s also illuminating to take a look at commercial scientific light sources.
I’m a little bit surprised by the way the two condensor lenses are put in the optical path. I always thought that condensors of this type is desigend with flat side pointing to the lamp, an the (strong) conves surface to the side, where the light rays ar more or less parallel. Compare to the design of the illumination system in a slide projector.
