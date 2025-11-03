Dual-Arm Mobile Bot Built On IKEA Cart Costs Hundreds, Not Thousands

There are many incredible open-source robotic arm projects out there, but there’s a dearth of affordable, stable, and mobile robotic platforms with arms. That’s where XLeRobot comes in. It builds on the fantastic LeRobot framework to make a unit that can be trained for autonomous tasks via machine learning, as well as operated remotely.

XLeRobot, designed by [Vector Wang], has a pretty clever design that makes optimal use of easy to obtain parts. In addition to the mostly 3D-printed hardware, it uses an IKEA cart with stacked bin-like shelves as its main frame.

The top bin holds dual arms and a central stalk with a “head”. There’s still room left in that top bin, a handy feature that gives the robot a place to stow or carry objects.

The bottom of the cart gets the three-wheeled motion unit. Three omnidirectional wheels provide a stable base while also allowing the robot to propel itself in any direction and turn on a dime. The motion unit bolts to the bottom, but because the IKEA cart’s shelf bottoms are a metal mesh, no drilling is required.

It’s all very tidy, and results in a mobile robotics platform that is cheap enough for most hobbyists to afford, while being big enough to navigate indoor environments and do useful tasks.

Sound intriguing? You don’t even need to build one before playing with it, because it’s possible to pilot a simulated XLeRobot in VR. If you have Ubuntu and a Quest 3, you can be up and running in about 10 minutes.

The first link in this post is the project’s main page, and the GitHub repository is where the 3D models and design files live. Heavy use of 3D printing and open software means costs can be kept low, which keeps things accessible.

Want a closer look at the inner workings? Check out the build video, embedded just below.