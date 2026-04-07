There’s been a lot of virtual ink spilled in environmental circles about the cooling water requirements of data centers, but less consideration of what happens with all the heat coming out of these buildings. Naturally, it’s going to warm the surrounding environment, but how much? Around 2 C (3.6 F) on average, and potentially much more than that, according to a recent study on the data heat island effect.
It’s common sense, of course: heat removed from the data center doesn’t go away. That heat might go into a body of water if one is available, but otherwise it’s out into the atmosphere to warm up everybody else’s day. In some places — like a Canadian winter — that might not be so bad. In others, where climate change and urban heat islands are cranking up the summertime temperatures, it very much could be. Especially if you’re in the worst-case scenario micro-climate described by the paper, which saw a predicted increase of 9.1 C (16 F).
Now, these results are theoretical and need to be ground-truthed, but anyone who has huddled next to the air-exchange unit of a large building for warmth knows there’s something to them. Unfortunately there don’t seem to be before-and-after measurements available for existing data-centers — AI or otherwise — to show exactly what their heat output is doing in the real world, but the urban heat island effect from all the dark asphalt in our cities is well known. Cooling paint and green roofs can help with that, but they won’t do much for the megawatts being pumped out to keep your cousin’s AI girlfriend online.
Some would argue that all this heat wouldn’t be a problem if we could launch the data centers outside the environment — just have a care the front doesn’t fall off.
21 thoughts on “The Heat Island Effect Is Warming Up The AI Data Center Controversy”
I have long expected heat energy will eventually be considered a pollutant. I think it’s a very reasonable consideration, as humans contribute a large amount of heat to the environment, and it has some pretty nasty effects on ecosystems.
One of Arthur C Clarke’s stories (I don’t remember which one) foresees a time when humanity has found a source of unlimited energy. And because all energy eventually turns into heat, that is when the real anthropomorphic global heating starts to occur.
A first real downside to fusion?
Somewhere in the text there stood AI at first I read Al but then I read it again an AI made more sense. Although the Hackaday writer Al is a major (and very well appreciated) author here, so it could have been but it made a rather strange sentence, so it could not be. Especially since it was written by Tyler, who may have used AI, or could have asked Al or consulted AI or Al, we’d never know. Anyway, what doesn’t make sense in 2026 is that there is a font used that has characters that look similar. There might have been a reason for in in the late 1800’s when each letter was painstakingly handmade. But now in 2026 where we have data centers heating our surroundings with an additional 2 degrees, could we at least benefit from it by using a font with distinguishable letters?
Stop this madness! Please!
Okay, I’m sorry I spoke to soon. Looking at it in more detail, I noticed that there seems to be a difference of exactly one pixel, only noticeable when these letters are next to each other.
See here: Il (left the capital ‘i’, right the lower case letter ‘L’)
I’m sorry about the confusion here, my bad. Clearly I’m the idiot here and not the person who made the font. So person who made the font (and person who chose to use it for Hackaday), sorry. I really hope you’ll never get a job at a place where you are allowed to choose (or make) the font for a system that requires people to enter a password. Just imagine the fun where the characters: o o 0 and 1 I l all look the same.
Nope… I’ll take that back, the I and l looked different only when typing the reply, when reading it back… looked the same again. Did not see that one coming. Did I mention it’s 2026 and not the 1800’s any more. It makes you wonder if the Apple II really is the Apple 2, could be the Apple iL or the Apple Li, who knows? Fortunately the spelling Apple ][ prevent confusion.
Sans-serif fonts like used here are a 20th century thing. If this was a broadsheet from the 1800s, the I would have bars top-and-bottom– that is, serifs. The experts claim that sans-serif fonts are more legible on screen, while serif fonts are more legible printed. I don’t really buy it, for exactly the reason you complain about.
Alas, I cannot unilaterally change the website’s UI for you, but you can! Get a browser extension like Font Changer and you can set the site to be in anything from Frankfurt to Comic Sans.
Okay, good to know, thanks for the tip. Unfortunately browser extensions are not allowed on some of the machines I’m using, but it’s good to know that there is an escape to this madness.
If changing the font is too difficult perhaps Al Williams could change his name!
Maybe he already did, but we just didn’t notice due to the font. Or maybe all those articles from Al were not about AI but about himself, who knows? Just kidding here, Al does a great job.
I’m currently layouting some stuff and I use the font “Atkinson Hyperlegible” for it. No confusion between I, l, O and 0, it’s free and it looks quite good. Can recommend it for the next HaD design iteration.
https://www.brailleinstitute.org/freefont/
That is indeed very clear to read, must keep that one in mind. thanks for the tip.
There is actually an Ai chatbot Hackerday writer called Ai Williams. Not as good as Al Williams, of course !!
This story stinks of naive politics and hypocrisy, do the math on the heat islands produced by massive solar PV farms. No mention of xAI el al’s plans to put the AI data centers in orbit either.
The solar PV farms don’t tend to be in, or next to, urban population centres.
Don’t worry, there are geniuses that (apparently seriously) say this problem and some others will be solved by deploying datacenters in space.
As with all things, one person’s pollutant is another’s resource.
In cooler climes, this kind of heat energy could be used to heat greenhouses (like .nl) to grow all sorts of crops all year round.
How about we skip republishing dramatic studies that, quite simply, haven’t even been peer reviewed.
Peer review is just a few people who qualified to spot errors if they pay close attention– which is not guaranteed– reading over the paper. It’s basically just a “sniff test”. Don’t you trust your nose?
The amount of energy needed to heat that much air is orders of magnitude more than data centers consume. I would expect Hackaday to have a little more grounding in science than just repeating a study that doesn’t seem to fit with basic arithmetic.
The urban heat island effect is a real, studied, verified phenomenon. No arguments there. That presupposes we’re ONLY using solar energy to heat the ground directly.
A quick google says that the average new data centre size is ~100,000 sq.ft or ~10,000 sq.m. At roughly 1kW/sq.m average solar flux (industry/worldwide average) that’s 10MW of solar energy that’s hitting the ground. It’s far from 100% efficient, but for our purposes lets ignore that.
A different quick search says that a medium-sized data center consumes 5-20MW of electricity, which is also not a perfect conversion to heat but pretty close to it.
So I dunno man, the basic arithmetic kinda says it fits with what we know so far pretty damn well, and that only involved 3 quick web searches to verify.
https://programs.com/resources/data-center-statistics/
https://iaeimagazine.org/electrical-fundamentals/how-much-electricity-does-a-data-center-use-complete-2025-analysis/
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