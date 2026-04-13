Your Own Tool Changer

All the cool new 3D printers have tool-changing heads. Instead of multiplexing filament through one hot end, you simply park one hot end and pick up another. Or pick up a different tool, depending on what you need. There are many advantages to a system like that, but one disadvantage: cost. [Ultimate Tool Changer] has been working on a design for what he calls a simple, cheap changer, and it appears to be working well, as you can see in the video below.

This is one of those things that seems easy until you try to do it. He talks about a lot of the failures and dead ends along the way.

We worry that the tolerances are tight enough that wear over time might affect some of the key components, but how long that might take or if it will happen at all, we can’t say. Regardless, the system does appear to work, and we have no doubt you could keep it aligned or periodically replace parts to work around any wear issues.

One of the problems we have nowadays is that our main printers are plug-and-play boxes that are difficult to modify significantly. But if you have a homebrew printer or something made to expand like a Voron or old-school commercial printer, it seems like this would be something you could adapt.

We’ve seen homebrew tool changers, of course. Many times, actually.