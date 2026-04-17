2026 Green Powered Challenge: SolMate Charges On The Move

We’ve all had those times when your electrical device of choice is running low on battery. Sometimes you even plan ahead and are also carrying a battery pack, but what happens when you’ve forgotten to charge the battery pack? This is the problem that [Arnov Sharma] addressed with the SolMate, a portable solar panel that keeps a battery bank topped up.

The SolMate is built around an efficient 2 W photovoltaic panel that’s not much bigger than a cellphone. This panel can supply 5 V at 400 mA on a sunny day. The solar output is more than enough to keep the internal 2000 mAh battery topped up and ready for use. Charging the Li-ion battery is handled by an IP5306 power management chip, which pulls double duty: it safely regulates charging while boosting the battery’s 3.7 V to the 5 V expected at the USB charge ports. Speaking of charge ports, the SolMate includes both a USB-A and a USB-C port, plus a switch to enable or disable the unit.

The case is all 3D printed, with some clever design choices. Offsetting the bulk of the battery and PCB storage area to one side lets the SolMate naturally cant toward the sun. Even the clip used to attach it to a backpack is printed.

Be sure to check out the other entries into our latest challenge!