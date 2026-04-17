It’s the evening before publication, and a pair of Hackaday writers convene to record the week’s podcast. This week Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List, and it’s a bumper episode!
Of course, a bit of Hackaday news makes the cut, as it’s time to make an entry in the Green Powered Challenge. Then we make the first of a couple of sojourns into AI, as we talk about the Linux kernel stance on AI code. In short: if you submit AI code you’re responsible for its bugs. Meanwhile out of this world, we look forward to a time when astronauts breathe oxygen from moon dust.
There are hacks aplenty for your enjoyment, starting with far more than you ever thought it was possible to know about sound-reactive LED strips. Then we have among others a Mac on an ESP32 forming the UI for a weather monitor, Doom on a toaster, and a fascinating look at screw threads for plastic.
In the longer reads we have our colleague [Tom Nardi] finding Chinese people’s personal data on hard drives he bought in an electronics store, and an attempt to look at what an LLM can do that might be useful. Grab your headphones, and join us!
Episode 365 Show Notes:
News:
- New Linux Kernel Rules Put The Onus On Humans For AI Tool Usage
- From Lunar Dust To Breathable Air
- The Hackaday Green Powered Challenge
What’s that Sound?
- Congrats to [Sean rules] for guessing the pencil sharpener!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Audio Reactive LED Strips Are Hard
- ESP32 Weather Display Runs Macintosh System 3
- An Electric Jellyfish For Androids
- New Display For Old Multimeter
- They Weren’t Joking: Gentoo WAS Ported To GNU Hurd
- Skylab Under The Ocean
- Using Metal Screws In Plastic Parts
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Jenny’s Picks:
One thought on “Hackaday Podcast Episode 366: DOOM On A Toaster, Music In LED Strips, And Old Drives In New Clothes”
Just listening to Elliot saying that having to order 500 LCD screens (for the Fluke multimeter) is too much. I seem to remember a certain Supercon badge that had a custom keyboard also requiring a large minimum order size.
Here is your next component idea for the next Supercon badge.
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