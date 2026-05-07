University Of Utah’s TRIGA Research Reactor Set To Produce Electricity

Research reactors come in many forms and sizes, with the TRIGA class being commonly found at universities. The TRIGA reactor at the University of Utah was installed in 1975, and for the past half century the thermal energy it produced was bled off into cooling systems. Now for a world’s first, the reactor will be used to generate electricity instead.

What makes the TRIGA design so practical for small research reactors is its inherent safety due to the use of uranium zirconium hydride (UZrH) fuel, which imposes a strong negative thermal coefficient on the reactivity. Along with no need for any kind of containment, these pool-type, water-cooled reactors thus allow for a pretty good at the literal internals of the reactor core.

Their thermal power outputs range from 0.1 – 16 MW th , with the University of Utah reactor generating on the low end of the scale here, at 50 kW th . This energy will be partially used by a generator that has been developed by Elemental Nuclear, a startup company who looks to be trying to commercialize TRIGA fuel for microreactors with sodium coolant.

The installation at this TRIGA reactor should thus be seen as a proof-of-concept for Elemental Nuclear’s generator design, which uses a closed Brayton cycle with helium gas to generate an output of about 2-3 kW e from the ~13 kW generated by the turbine. This generated power will – of course – be used to power some racks with GPUs for ‘AI’ tasks. If successful, it could show the way for TRIGA-based microreactors to power datacenters.

Top image: the TRIGA reactor during a tour. (Credit: University of Utah)