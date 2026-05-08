Win95-Tracker-CYD Is A Cheap Yellow Mod Tracker With I2S

The Cheap Yellow Display is a great little module to start a project with, but it wouldn’t necessarily be our first choice for an audio device. That’s because the PWM on the ESP32 isn’t exactly going to put out hi-fi, and the I2C pins needed for the I2S audio protocol aren’t broken out on the CYD board. That didn’t stop [ivans805] AKA [Ill-Town-5623]– he wanted a mod tracker, he had a CYD board, and necessity is the mother of invention.

It isn’t exactly a ground-breaking hack: he’s just tossed a bodge wire to the pin he needs on the ESP32, and run it to the I2S sound module. Still, in this era of endless modules it’s nice to see someone hacking what they have rather than running to AliExpress or somewhere else for a part that has everything the project needs built in.

What really caught our eye when we saw this project on the ESP32 subreddit was the aesthetics. It might be called “Win95-Tracker-CYD” but that interface just screams “Amiga” to us– look at that Boing Ball! Given where MOD files come from, that’s perfect. The UI was made with Lopaka.app, which we haven’t seen before but appears to be a sort of WYSIWYG editor for embedded device interfaces.

While you don’t need an ESP32 to play mod files– the diminutive CH32 can manage the task— there’s no arguing the CYD could make a nice little player. If you actually wanted to push its limits, you might try a 3D engine instead,