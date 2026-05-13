VTech Toy Becomes PinkPad, The DIY Linux Laptop

Originally envisioned as a simple DIY laptop project, [kati]’s PinkPad V1 ended up being considerably more involved than expected. But the end result is a perfectly usable, stunningly pink, and remarkably sturdy portable laptop that looks nothing like a hack job.

The PinkPad V1 started as a toy laptop for toddlers, repurposed into a DIY laptop running Linux while keeping the original clamshell design and cute aesthetic. As [kati] herself points out, while it may not seem particularly difficult to yank out a toy’s insides and stuff it with a Raspberry Pi, most of the real challenges were related to actually getting all the necessary parts and connectors and wiring to actually fit in a useful way. As anyone with experience in building something knows, working around existing enclosures or hardware almost always brings unexpected challenges.

The original toy laptop? Produced by none other than VTech, whose products have been hacked to create things like a punch card-reading cyberdeck and Z80 hacking station. Our own [Tom Nardi] has also shared his fondness for these devices in several teardowns over the years.

In the end, [kati]’s PinkPad ended up sporting a mini keyboard (whose black keys were turned pink with a little nail polish) and a 5 inch touchscreen LCD. Combined with a rechargeable power supply, it provides all the comforts of an Arch Linux ARM mini laptop.

Thanks [alex] for the tip!