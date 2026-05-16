Salvaged VFDs In Nixie-Like Clock

In between the Nixie tube era of the 50s and 60s and the advent of multi-digit vacuum fluorescent displays (VFDs) common in 80s and 90s consumer technology, there was a brief time in the early 70s where single-digit VFDs were commonplace. Superficially these devices look like Nixie tubes, but have a number of advantages to them including lower voltage, lower power requirements, and lower cost. [maurycyz] recently found a number of these salvaged from old calculators and used them to build a retro-themed clock.

[maurycyz] was not able to find datasheets for this display, but was able to reverse-engineer each of the digits. Similar to vacuum tubes there is a heater which has a few ohms of resistance, and from there each of the segments of the digit can be deduced by probing the 13 signal wires. These are analog devices in some respects, so a lot of experimentation had to go into driving the displays to find their optimal conditions. A quartz crystal was used for timekeeping with an AVR128DA28 microcontroller chosen to provide control for the digits, using seven pins as segment drivers and four as grid drivers. Each digit uses around 0.14 watts, so with all four digits on it can consume a little over half a watt. A simple wood enclosure rounds out the build.

As Nixie supply wears thin, VFDs like this can be an excellent stopgap or replacement while still building retro-themed displays like this clock or this calculator which uses similar VFDs for each digit.