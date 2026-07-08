Back in the 1990s IBM had a pretty sizeable presence in the PC market, including its rather spiffy Aptiva series of PCs. Naturally their PCs had to feature heavily in another consumer-related thing that was popular in the 1990s, being smart home automation in the form of IBM Home Director. Recently [Ionic1k] took a look at this blast from the past, starting with one of the original IBM commercials.
At its core it used the same X10 protocol that similar solutions from RadioShack and others used, with many modules and packages you could get to use with it. You could also get a more bespoke installation performed at your home to move beyond mere X10, which some people are still finding when they’re buying a house.
Since this uses powerline communication, it required no wires to be run, just the requisite modules to be plugged into a power outlet, with the video demonstrating the basic setup and installation. The PC itself is plugged into the control module via the serial port, from which the Home Director control software can be used to create a configuration and control the state of connected modules.
Although X10 has the same issues as any kind of powerline communication, overall it seems like a very nice system, with a wide range of modules and absolutely easy to set up even for a casual Windows user.
2 thoughts on “IBM Home Director: Home Automation In 1996”
Lots of Duke Nukem 3D levels were made with my Aptiva Pentium 166MHz. I only miss Duke Nukem 3D however.
The IBM Home Director looks identical to the X10 PC software. Had a similar setup to control some lights and one relay controlled large resistor under my thermostat to preform auto setback at night to save a few $. The YTber stated the PC needs to be running, but both the IBM and X10 versions supported a serial linked controller with a battery backed clock to download and run the PC automations.
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