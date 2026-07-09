One of the attractions of buying at the bottom end of the electronics market by mail order from China is that you never quite know what will come your way. Sometimes it’s a diamond in the rough, while with others it’s a mess. Occasionally along comes something which should work but doesn’t, and that’s the moment when you wonder if you could fix it. [Nyanpasu64] had just such a device, an HDMI to VGA converter with audio that didn’t work. What could be wrong?
The HDMI to VGA chip has an onboard audio digital-to-analog converter (DAC), and it’s a delta-sigma design. This type of DAC is frequently used in audio applications because it works by shifting its switching frequency many times higher than the input sample rate, thus reducing considerably the distortion. This one wasn’t performing as advertised though, and the problem turned out to be that switching frequency being all over the output. Clearly the filter wasn’t working, which led to the design of a new filter. The write-up is therefore an extensive dive into filter design, and in part also a discovery of the effect of impedance on them.
For a super-cheap module to cause so much work, one might ask why not simply spend a few more dollars and get a better one. But had they done that we wouldn’t have seen this write-up, so we’re sticking with team cheap.
We’ve looked at audio DACs, in the past.
2 thoughts on “Fixing A Dodgy Cheap Audio DAC”
Chinese are masters at cost cutting. Shave 0.07 cent of here, shave 0.05 cent off there. The cost cutting takes R&D, which costs money in itself, but it’s worth it if you sell millions of devices. And then they market aggressively, which means that the guy who is able to offer the lowest price for a product, is the guy who gets most or all of the sales.
The net result of that is that there’s an almost lineair relationship between what you pay and what you get.
I still find it amazing.
There are also adverse effects of course. The biggest one maybe that the aggressive competition means that you simply cannot rely on that the company that you bought your thing from still exists next week.
There are also lots of scams and scammers. But I consider that a separate problem that’s not really related to the above.
An unrelated thing. I can’t find where to report this… But since today Safari is asking me if I want to allow downloads from Hackaday every time that I open a page on hackaday.com. I do not allow downloads if I didn’t choose for one, so I don’t know what the site wants me to download. But it strikes me as very odd, and makes me think that maybe something has been hacked?
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