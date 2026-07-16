A Sloshing-Mercury-Powered Neon Light

In 1675, while transporting a barometer by night, the astronomer Jean Picard noticed a glow inside its glass tube, just above the mercury. As the mercury sloshed and splashed across the surface of the glass, a static electric charge had built up, which was discharging by ionizing the residual gas molecules inside the evacuated tube. [Styropyro] recreated this effect, and found that the dim glow could be made much stronger by adding some noble gas to the tube.
It starts with a simple recreation: he took a volumetric flask, attached a narrow glass stem to the mouth, added some mercury to the flask, evacuated it with a vacuum pump, and sealed off the glass stem. This produced a faint glow when shaken, but it was only really visible under very low light. When [Styropyro] brought it near a Tesla coil, however, it did glow much more brightly.
Backfilling an identical flask with neon to about 40 millitorr produced a much more spectacular result (a low pressure in the tube is necessary, but moderate pressure variations don’t significantly alter the effect). When shaken even slightly, this neon-containing flask produced a bright orange-red glow just above the surface of the mercury. Points of obstruction, such as those in a zig-zag tube, produced a brighter glow. A krypton-containing tube glowed blue, but less brightly than the neon tube.
Since this is, essentially, a triboelectric effect, other materials besides mercury should work; [Styropyro] tested several materials, and found that pieces of Teflon produced a faint glow, and copper beads a somewhat brighter glow. Unfortunately, Galinstan, the obvious replacement for mercury, wets and coats glass, preventing a charge buildup.
Without an added noble gas, the standard glow of barometric light comes from the excitation of mercury vapors, a glow which can also be seen in mercury rectifiers, and which excites the phosphors of fluorescent light bulbs.
Thanks to [Vik Olliver] for the tip!
3 thoughts on “A Sloshing-Mercury-Powered Neon Light”
Fascinating.
Literally what would be to an alchemist , eternal fire within a bottle.
Wish this guy was my neighbour to share his vast knowledge.
Great execution of a simple, but difficult to replicate, effect!
Have you contemplated making a mechanical He-Ne laser? I have no idea how long a tube would be needed, sans etalons, to lase. CO2 has higher gain, and would be easier, but IR rather than visible.
Have you sold any of these kinetic glow tubes? A science museum would likely love them for auditorium demos, or you might devise a sealed outer container in a holder with limited travel to allow visitor use.
If this can work in a smaller vial it might be possible to encase it in clear resin to make it marginally safer as a desktop toy.
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