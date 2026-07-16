White Rails Are The Infrastructure Hack We Didn’t Know We Needed

Railroads might be a nineteenth century technology, but they’re still the backbone of cargo transportation in the 21st century. They’ve also far from run out of innovation, including this one which really just sounds like a hack: painting the rails white to beat the heat.

In the old days, when rails were short and riveted together, this might have been unecesssary; all those joints allowed for a lot of flex. But when you have kilometers of continously welded rail, the thermal expansion starts to matter. A lot. Even if the rails haven’t bent and buckled from excess heat, their capacity goes down. Trains must therefore slow way, way down in hot weather, reducing the overall amount of freight the system can handle.

So, how do you cool the million miles of metal that holds a country together? Paint. Simple white paint sprayed on the side of the rails can bring down temperatures 11 °C (20 °F), according to the Union Pacific Railroad, the first to try this in North America. It might not surprise you that this technique is also being rolled out on the other side of the pond during this summer’s European heat waves. Indeed, it was invented there; the Italians have been doing it for many years now.

If you think reducing solar heat with white paint is good, you can do better than that with special formulations that end up cooler than ambient. It passive cooling also comes in fibre form.