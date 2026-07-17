How Octopuses Hacked Their Ribosome To Become Smart

A fascinating aspect in evolutionary biology is that of convergent evolution — whereby similar structures and functions evolve independently from each other. The highly advanced nervous system of octopuses is a good example here, displaying levels of intelligence and capabilities far beyond those of other cephalopods and matching that of primates, despite no evolutionary link here. Exactly how octopuses developed this rather unique capability remained a mystery, though recent research by [Rishav Mitra] points at the rather unique ribosomes in these animals.

Ribosomes are the molecular machinery at the core of each cell that enable the synthesis of proteins. Due to their highly crucial role, they tend to remain evolutionary unchanged, which makes the big change observed in the octopus (i.e. order Octopoda) in the form of this H88 rRNA break quite remarkable.

This H88 break increases the accuracy of translated proteins, something that is essential for complex nervous systems as it reduces cases of misfolded proteins (proteinopathy). Because of how well-preserved ribosomes are across species, the researchers were able to run a number of experiments including a similar rRNA break in E. coli that confirmed many of the assumptions about how these octopus ribosomes performed.

Since proteinopathy results in misfolded proteins that are either useless or harmful to the organism – as seen in various human diseases – this can especially harm long-lived cells like neurons. Unsurprisingly, we can see a similar change to ribosomes in other animal groups, including that of us primates. Although the reasons for octopuses to develop more complex nervous systems wasn’t due to social pressures but rather to cope with highly complex and dynamic environments, it would seem that both types of environmental pressures led to the same convergent path, with a little ribosomal help.