Reading A Thermocouple With Mercury And A Potentiometer

If you’ve ever thought about the nomenclature of electrical components, potentiometer stands out as a strange name, etymologically suggesting something like a voltmeter. In fact, the component took its name from a voltage-measuring instrument also named the potentiometer. [Alnwlsn] recently took a look at one such device, which was integrated into a thermometer, and the Weston cell used to calibrate it.

The potentiometer (instrument) has a galvanometer at its heart. One side of the galvanometer is connected to the center lead of a potentiometer (component) which spans a voltage source; the other side is connected to a reference voltage. The potentiometer can be adjusted until no current flows through the galvanometer, at which point both sides match the reference voltage. The reference voltage source can then be replaced with some other source, which can then be measured relative to the reference by adjusting the potentiometer until both the voltages match. The reference voltage source is a Weston cell, which uses two mercury electrodes, one amalgamated with cadmium, to produce a stable 1.018 volt reference; despite being 74 years old, this particular cell still measured at 1.017 volts.

In this case, the potentiometer was made to measure the voltage produced by a thermocouple. After calibrating the potentiometer and connecting an iron-constantan thermocouple, [Alnwlsn] tested it with ice and boiling water, and in each case it proved accurate. In a more extreme test, it captured the temperature difference between the base and the tip of an alcohol flame.

For a bit more on the history of similar devices, check out the history of Weston Electrical Instruments.

Thanks to [PeterF] for the tip!