What is it about retrocomputing? For some people, it’s nostalgia. For others, it’s the appeal of simplicity. For still others, it’s the chance to save old machines from the graveyard. Whatever your motivation, there’s no denying that we’ve seen a metric ton of retrocomputer projects here at Hackaday. And we’d like to see more!
We’re happy to announce the 2026 Hackaday Retrocomputing Challenge!
Now’s the chance to put your retrocomputer project up for all to see. Open up a Hackaday.io project that features your retrocomputer project, and we’ll pick our three favorites for a $150 gift certificate courtesy of this contest’s sponsor, DigiKey. You have until Tuesday, October 27th. So get hacking!
Honorable Mention Categories
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- Old Iron: Are you saving an old C64 from the scrapyard? Restringing the core memory of a PDP-8? Or working on even more esoteric ancient devices? If you’re restoring or running the old hardware itself, it’s an “Old Iron” project.
- Modern Retro: Computing power is plentiful, but the nice interfaces of past computer made them a joy, or a terror, to use. This honorable mention category is for emulations, work-alikes, and all the other retrocomputers that are TRS-80 on the outside, but modern electronics on the inside.
- Retro-Modern: You love your classic machine, but you also love reading Hackaday on the Internet Of The Future™, so you built a web-modem to bring the old beast into the modern era. This category is for keeping old hardware relevant.
- Coding Like It’s 1999: Retrocomputers don’t run without software, and it’s a continual source of amazement to us how programmers today can get more out of old machines than we could back in the day. Think of the demoscene, for instance. But it doesn’t have to be showy either. If you’re writing new code for old boxes, it fits in here.
One thought on “Announcing The 2026 Hackaday Retrocomputing Challenge”
Ugh. So many related projects past, present and future (none of them too special), where to begin?
I could dump half of my Youtube channel here (likely this time without getting an honorable mention despite ticking at least two of the boxes).
There’s two projects for the future I might participate with:
– Siemens 8080 SIKIT dev kit from 1976 (exactly 50 years old now) – I was given this kit in unused (pretty much NOS) condition and was planning to assemble it this year and make a video about it.
– A German Quadro Games arcade machine that I’d like to convert to vector. There’s no way Imma pull that off before the deadline as I have literally nothing required for it. No color vector monitor, not even a single PCB (and I need 4) – oh the controls should be doable. (btw. the Quadro not only has four selectable arcade games, it can also rotate the monitor portrait or landscape as needed and then automatically degauss).
Presently I’m ticking the Coding like it’s 1999 box, but for a 1978 platform (the dev machine is a laptop from 1998 – I could use a 286, but that takes 10 seconds to compile). Hot off the workbench comes a multicart for the little known Interton VC4000 (pretty much a poor man’s version of the Atari 2600, only 15 colors, 37 bytes of RAM, 880kHz 2650 CPU) that allows to play all the games selectable from a menu on the TV screen rendered by the (very primitive) console itself. This one has an unusually high amount of polish, especially when you look at everything else I’ve done.
And in the past, besides fixing computers and arcade machines from the 70s/80s, I once fixed a Nixie tube table calculator frorm 1964. I’ve also saved over a dozen C64s from the scrapyard over the last quarter century.
Now the next 2 months are some big retrocomputing events I’ll attend, so less time for tinkering. And I fix other people’s electronics in what little spare time I have.
Now sorry for the shameless plug.
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